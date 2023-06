Society

LARNACA, Cyprus – In another incident of fake doctors convincing people to turn over money, Cypriot police said a 79-year-old woman paid 70,000 euros ($75,221) after getting a phone call saying her daughter was injured and needed surgery.

It happened in Larnaca, said Philenews, reporting that the victim of the scam said the person who called claimed to be a doctor and told her to take the money to a church where she turned it over to a woman.

https://in-cyprus.philenews.com/news/local/another-doctor-scam-incident-in-cyprus-elderly-woman-hands-over-e70000/

The complainant said the woman to whom she gave the money was about 60 years old and seemed to be Cypriot but she didn’t explain why she so willingly handed over the cash to someone she didn’t know, falling for it.