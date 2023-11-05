EIT Head Martin Kern: Students and Startups in Greece Can Take Part in European Programmes

Society

ATHENS – The head of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) Martin Kern in an interview with Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s Praktoreio 104.9 FM on Sunday said that Greece has already launched its own efforts via a regional innovation plan of EIT, the EIT Manufacturing, in order for all the “companies, students, start-ups in Greece to be able to use these interconnections and to take part in European programmes.

Kern explained that even if in the start of these efforts, Greece did not really took part in the EIT’s plans, now it is there. He also noted the one of newer innovation community, the EIT Manufacturing has created a Greece’s hub in the city of Athens, something that means that now a new potential for a stronger participation in a variety of EIT’s activities exists.

Referring to the country’s talent pool, he noted that the sector of constructions is a sector in which EIT ‘sees’ a strong participation from the universities, from business partners.

The head of EIT explained that the new executives of the technology are “the talents that will create the future companies and will lead innovation to the future. EIT hopes that it will offer a direct contribution, especially concerning the field of new technologies”.

Asked on the next day of the European innovation, Kern said he bets on the…young of Europe. “Especially, the young people show high interest and major concern for the future and the impact of the climate change that will affect the whole of the planet”.