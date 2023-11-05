x

November 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Society

EIT Head Martin Kern: Students and Startups in Greece Can Take Part in European Programmes

November 5, 2023
By Athens News Agency
EIT - European Institute of Innovation and Technology
(Photo: facebook/EIT - European Institute of Innovation and Technology)

ATHENS – The head of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) Martin Kern in an interview with Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s Praktoreio 104.9 FM on Sunday said that Greece has already launched its own efforts via a regional innovation plan of EIT, the EIT Manufacturing, in order for all the “companies, students, start-ups in Greece to be able to use these interconnections and to take part in European programmes.

Kern explained that even if in the start of these efforts, Greece did not really took part in the EIT’s plans, now it is there. He also noted the one of newer innovation community, the EIT Manufacturing has created a Greece’s hub in the city of Athens, something that means that now a new potential for a stronger participation in a variety of EIT’s activities exists.

Referring to the country’s talent pool, he noted that the sector of constructions is a sector in which EIT ‘sees’ a strong participation from the universities, from business partners.

The head of EIT explained that the new executives of the technology are “the talents that will create the future companies and will lead innovation to the future. EIT hopes that it will offer a direct contribution, especially concerning the field of new technologies”.

Asked on the next day of the European innovation, Kern said he bets on the…young of Europe. “Especially, the young people show high interest and major concern for the future and the impact of the climate change that will affect the whole of the planet”.

RELATED

Society
Traffic Restored in Athens after Conclusion of Rally (Photos)

ATHENS - Traffic in downtown Athens has been restored after the conclusion of a rally organised by PAME (labour union affiliated to the Communist Party) in solidarity with Palestine.

Society
Greeks Split Between Palestinians, Israel in Raging War With Hamas
Politics
In India, Greek Minister Looks for Greek Foods, Dairy Export Deals

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.