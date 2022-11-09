Eirini Linardaki Honored with the Sing for Hope Artivist Award

Events

Art work by Eirini Linardaki who was honored with the Sing for Hope Artivist Award. (Photo: Courtesy of the artist)

NEW YORK – Artivism: The Power of Art for Social Transformation is a partnership between Sing for Hope, Adelphi University, and Gottesman Libraries / Teachers College of Columbia University. A weekly series of multi-modal events open to all, it features leading presenters from around the world in conversations, workshops, and performances that center on how the arts transform society and our lives.

Each year, one or more Artivism presenters receive The Sing for Hope Artivist Award, adjudicated by a volunteer panel of cultural and community leaders.

The Sing for Hope Artivist Award Fall 2022 was awarded to Eirini Linardaki for Cultures of Sharing, Research and Exhibition Project in New York and Athens and to Nina Bellisio for From Invisibility to Community- Teaching the Practice of Creativity.

An inclusive and ever-evolving platform, Artivism aims to develop a movement of committed social ‘artivists’ whose work responds to local and/or global concerns; generate community and mutual benefit through multidisciplinary teamwork; and nurture confidence, self-determination, and a more meaningful coexistence for individuals and communities through conscious creative action

Artivism was co-founded in 2021 by Argie Agelarakis (Faculty, College of Arts and Sciences, Adelphi University) and Carolina Cambronero Varela (M.A., Teachers College, Columbia University; President, Student Advocates for the Arts), together with Professor Stephanie Lake (Director of the Criminal Justice Program, Adelphi University), Jennifer Govan (Library Director and Senior Librarian at Teachers College, Gottesman Libraries / Teachers College of Columbia University), and Sing for Hope Co-Founders Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora.