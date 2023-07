Society

ATHENS – Eight Greek universities were included in the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) global ranking for universities for 2023-2024. The top ranking Greek university was the National Technical University of Athens (Metsovian Polytechnic) in 347th place followed by the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (444th place), The Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (530th), the University of Crete (534th), the University of Patras (places 791-800), the Athens University of Economics and Business (places 901-950), the University of Ioannina (places 1001-1200), and, finally, the Polytechnic of Crete (places 1400+).