Egyptians Accused in Deadly Pylos Shipwreck Blame Greek Coast Guard

FILE - This undated handout image provided by Greece's coast guard on Wednesday, June14, 2023, shows scores of people on a battered fishing boat that later capsized and sank off southern Greece. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP)

ATHENS – Nine Egyptians in pre-trial detention in Greece and facing charges over a shipwreck off Greece that saw a boat packed with hundreds of refugees that capsized and said they were passengers and not human smugglers.

They were not identified but Al Jazeera said they are charged with criminal responsibility for the sinking that killed some 500 or more, the boat said overflowing about 750 people when it went under.

They blamed the Greek Coast Guard for attaching a tow rope but the Coast Guard’s cameras were turned off and survivors said it was apparently trying to pull the boat further away from Greece.

The New Democracy government said it’s investigating what happened but already essentially cleared the Coast Guard and there’s been no report of any progress in the probe over the incident that happened in June, 2023.

Survivors were pulled from the sea by private vessels, including a passing yacht and then put into detention on the mainland and kept away from journalists or others but some stories have leaked out since.

“Whoever asks me why you are in prison, I answer that I don’t know,” a 21-year-old Egyptian told the site. “We’re children, we’re terrified. We are told that we will be sentenced to 400 or 1,000 years in prison. Every time they say that, we die.”

Al Jazeera, in partnership with Omnia TV and the Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper said the nine weren’t among the human smugglers who organized the trip. They spoke by telephone from detention.

They said prosecutors did not accurately take their testimonies and pressured them to sign documents they did not understand with violence or under threats of violence to force them.

Two other survivors also said the nine accused were not guilty and pinned blame on the Coast Guard but the government is keeping secret details of the tragedy that saw hundreds, including women and children, go down with the boat.

They said they feared reprisals for talking and asked Al Jazeera to not name name and to use pseudonyms so they couldn’t be identified by authorities. They are fathers, workers and students and said they paid up to $4900 to a smuggler or associate to get on the boat.

One of them told the news site, “If I am the guy who put these people on the boat, I’ll have like seven, eight, or nine thousand euros. Twenty thousand euros. Why on earth would I board a boat like this?”

In 2022, a smuggler told The Guardian that he charges Egyptians about 120,000 Egyptian pounds ($3,900) and other reports said Syrians fleeing their country pay as much as $6500.

THE ROPE

The two other survivors, both Syrians, said they paid money to people but not the accused Egyptians. The nine being held were not involved in smuggling, they said. “No. They weren’t to blame for anything,” said one.

Only 84 bodies were recovered and 104 on board were rescued and human rights groups, activists and some survivors allege that Greek Coast Guard officials failed in their duties to save lives at sea.

Seven of the accused maintain that they saw a Coast Guard patrol boat tie a rope to the fishing trawler. The Greek officials pulled once, then twice, causing the boat to flip over into the Mediterranean, they said.

“I saw the Greek boat had tethered a thick blue rope, one rope, to the middle of the boat,” said one of the accused. “They pulled, the boat leaned sideways, they saw it was leaning, they kept going, so the boat was turned upside down.”

“Greece – a Greek boat, towed us and capsized us – and killed our brothers and friends and now I look at myself and I’m in prison,” he said.

The two Syrian survivors told Al Jazeera they witnessed the Greek Coast Guard tug the fishing trawler. “They had nothing to do with the boat sinking. That’s obvious,” said one of the detainees.

“You have to be logical. It was a big boat and wouldn’t have sunk if no one had intervened. The engine was broken but it could have stayed afloat. The Greek Coast Guard is truly responsible for the sinking,” he said.

The Hellenic Coast Guard denied the allegations, saying it has “absolute respect for human life and human rights.”

“However, in cooperation with the legal authorities and other relevant bodies, appropriate control mechanisms shall be put in place where necessary,” its statement to Al Jazeera read.

A recent report by the European Union’s border patrol Frontex about the shipwreck said that, “It appears that the Greek authorities failed to timely declare a search and rescue and to deploy a sufficient number of appropriate assets in time to rescue the migrants”.

The start date of the trial for the nine accused men has not been set, although according to Greek law, it should begin within 18 months from when they were first detained. If the men are found guilty, they could face decades in prison.

Police did not respond to requests for comments, the site said.

The Lesbos Legal Center, which is also working on the defense of the nine Egyptians, said there’s no real evidence and that the file is based “almost exclusively” on a handful of testimonies taken in “questionable circumstances.”