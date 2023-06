Society

PYLOS – The Hellenic Coast Guard has apprehended nine individuals of Egyptian nationality who are suspected of being the traffickers responsible for smuggling irregular migrants on a fishing boat that tragically sank in international waters near Pylos.

The detainees are now facing charges of forming a criminal organization and engaging in illegal migrant trafficking. At the Port Authority of Kalamata, the head of Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, is currently under questioning. Additionally, eight suspects are currently being investigated for their alleged involvement in the trafficking operation.