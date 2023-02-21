x

February 21, 2023

Egypt Unveils Renovated Wing of Oldest Museum, New Papyrus

February 21, 2023
By Associated Press
Egypt Antiquities
Egyptian and European flags fly over the Egyptian museum in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

CAIRO — Egypt’s ministry of tourism and antiquities unveiled a renovated wing of its oldest museum Monday, home to a 16-meter (52-foot) -long scroll unearthed last year.

The refurbishment marks the first stage of broader renovations for the 120-year-old salmon-colored palatial complex in downtown Cairo, opposite the capital’s famed Tahrir Square.

Waziry Papyrus, the centerpiece of Monday’s unveiling, contains around 113 spells from the Book of the Dead. The museum also has added modern glass protection and new interior lighting.

A section of the16-meter long papyrus named Waziri-1 Papyrus containing inscriptions from the Book of the Dead dating back to 50 BC, is displayed at the Egyptian museum in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
The Colossal head of the god Serapis, center, one of the most important gods in the Greek and Roman periods, is displayed at the Egyptian museum in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

The opening ceremony of the upgraded wing was led by Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Eissa.

For well over a decade, Egypt has been building a state-of-the-art museum near the pyramids which is set to house tens of thousands of ancient artefacts. The Grand Egyptian Museum has so far cost over $1 billion and its opening date has been repeatedly delayed.

Egypt often publicly touts ancient discoveries to attract more tourists, a major source of foreign currency for the cash-strapped North African country. The sector suffered a long downturn after the political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising.

A recently golden funerary mask of king Psusennes I, is displayed at the Egyptian museum in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Series of bronze funerary statues of king Psusennes I, are displayed at the Egyptian museum in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

 

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

