August 18, 2023

Food

Egg Dishes and a Salad Featuring Greek Flavors

August 18, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
imad-786-scrambled eggs-unsplash
Scrambled eggs. (Photo by Imad 786, via Unsplash)

Eggs are often thought of as a breakfast food, but they can also be a quick lunch or dinner option. Try the following recipes to add protein and Greek flavor to any meal.

 

Spanakopita Scrambled Eggs

 

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 small red onion, diced

1 pound fresh spinach, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped

A pinch of Greek sea salt

8 large eggs, beaten

1/4 cup crumbled feta, Dodoni

Freshly ground pepper to taste

4 whole wheat pitas, cut in triangles, toasted

 

Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook

until translucent. Add the spinach, dill, and salt, and cook until the spinach wilts, stirring

occasionally. Add the eggs and cook, stirring the eggs as they set, until they form soft

curds and are still moist, 4 to 5 minutes. Then, add the feta and pepper and cook until

set. Serve immediately with the toasted pita triangles or bread, if preferred.

 

Greek Egg Salad with Olives

 

6 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

6 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

3/4 cup tomatoes, chopped

3/4 cup cucumber, chopped

6 tablespoons feta

3 tablespoons Greek olives, of your choice, chopped

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 whole-wheat pitas, toasted

 

In a mixing bowl, stir together the Greek yogurt, red wine vinegar, and the garlic. Fold in the hard-boiled eggs, the chopped tomatoes, the chopped cucumber, feta, and chopped Greek olives. Season with black pepper to taste. Serve with a side salad and the toasted whole-wheat pitas. If preferred, serve on toasted bread as an egg salad sandwich.

 

Spinach and Feta Omelet

 

2 eggs, room temperature

Greek sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 teaspoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

2 cups fresh spinach
1/2 cup crumbled feta Dodoni, plus more for garnish

 

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, salt, and pepper with a fork. Heat a 9- or 10-inch skillet with sloped sides over high heat. Add the oil to the pan and tilt to coat the bottom. Then add the butter and swirl it in the pan to melt it. Once the butter has melted and stopped sizzling, pour the eggs into the pan. Tilt the pan with your other hand to spread out the egg evenly, for about 45 seconds to 1 minute. When the eggs are mostly set, shake the pan to loosen the eggs, then add the spinach and feta to one half of the omelet. Tilt the skillet and, using the tip of a spatula, pull the omelet away from the opposite edge of the pan. Fold the omelet in half, then slide it onto a plate to serve. Top with additional feta and a drizzle of olive oil, if preferred, and serve immediately.

 

Tomato Salad with Olives

 

2 pounds tomatoes, sliced

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

1 large cucumber, sliced

1/2 cup feta

1/4 cup Kalamata olives

1/4 teaspoon dried Greek oregano

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

 

Toss together the tomatoes, onion, cucumber, feta, olives, and oregano in a salad bowl. Sprinkle with salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. Drizzle with Greek extra virgin olive oil and the red wine vinegar. Serve as a side dish or serve atop pasta for a quick and easy vegetarian main course.

Eggs served with salad. (Photo by Cristi Ursea, via Unsplash)

