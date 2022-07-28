x

July 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Associations

Efforts to Re-Forest Greece in the Midst of Continuing Fires

July 28, 2022
By Anthe Mitrakos
Greece Wildfires
A spark lights on a a power cable as fire burns near the village of Krestena south of Ancient Olympia, about 320 kilometers (200 miles) southwest of Athens, while authorities evacuate urgently another five villages in the area, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP)

ATHENS – Greece saw over 130,000 hectares of land burned by wildfires in 2021, nearly ten times the size of affected areas in the three years prior, and significantly larger than the average area burnt in the previous decade, according to a report by Statista.

Part of the ‘Plant a Tree in Greece’ project, members and supporters of The Hellenic Initiative (THI) and Greece-based non-profit We4All gathered at Ymittos Mount on July 12 to water a portion of 2,000 plants and trees planted earlier this year to combat the ravaging wildfires of last summer.

“It’s a really important part for people to realize that you don’t just plant a tree and it takes root by itself,” said THI Director of Community Development, Artemis Kohas. “There are people out there weekly watering and weeding the trees, making sure that the initial investment is seen through to the end and that’s what we were doing today.”

In the midst of ravaging fires threatening the mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens and the island of Lesbos, among other areas, volunteers continue their efforts to combat the aftermath. As of July 2022, wildfires in Greece have burned an area of 7,800 hectares according to a report by Statista.

THI’s Plant a Tree in Greece seeks to offer the opportunity for the global Greek diaspora and philhellenes to unite in support of Greece, specifically, to help reforest the homeland following fires that continue to damage areas across Greece.

“The same plants that we are taking care of today are the same plants that the ancient Greeks recognized and used as medicine in their daily life in sacred rituals and cuisine,” said Maria Christodoulou, a clinical herbalist. “[the ancient Greeks] had a special relationship with their environment, and it feels good to be out here taking care of trees that are going to make this a beautiful mountain again,” she said.

THI’s campaign for wildfire relief raised over $600,000 from 4,500 donors in 47 countries last year and began deploying these funds by planting 2,200 trees in Evia in the areas of Rovies, Limni, and Papades, with the aim to re-balance the natural environment and restore the livelihoods of bee, olive, and lemon farmers destroyed by the fires.

“Planting a tree in Greece not only furthers THI’s dual mission of crisis relief and economic development, but it provides a way for virtually any member of the Greek Diaspora globally to directly participate,” said THI Board Chairman Andrew N. Liveris.

RELATED

General News
Breaking Bad? Nick & Jimmy’s Moves Away from Greek Dishes

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Nick & Jimmy's restaurant in Albuquerque, New Mexico – the setting for the Breaking Bad TV series – was known for its Greek fare but no more, apart from gyros and flaming cheese saganaki.

Events
Going On in Greek-American Community
General News
After 25 Years, Athena Pallas in Crystal City, Virginia Closing

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Governor Declares Emergency over Wildfire Near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings