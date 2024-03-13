Effie Michelis Art Exhibition Opens March 20 in NYC

Culture

The exhibition Greek Naïve Painting by Effie Michelis opens on March 20 in New York City. Photo: Courtesy of the Panayotis & Effie Michelis Foundation

NEW YORK – The opening of the exhibition Greek Naïve Painting by Effie Michelis takes place Wednesday, March 20, 6:30 PM.

The journey of the works by the naïve painter Effie Michelis (1906-1984) in the United States continues with 27 prints on canvas on view at the Consulate General of Greece in New York, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan, March 20-April 19.

The exhibition is organized by the Panayotis & Effie Michelis Foundation with the support of Anatolia College and Melissa Publishing House.

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM.

RSVP online: https://events.humanitix.com/effie-michelis-painting-exhibition

For more information, please visit: www.michelisfoundation.gr

More information is available online, Anatolia College: www.anatolia.edu.gr and Melissa Publishing: www.melissabooks.com.