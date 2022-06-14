Effective Demagogues, the Eternal Enemy of Democracy

Editorial

From left to right, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., are seated as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

That the world is in turmoil, that it is going through an uncertain (if not dangerous) period in its history, is illustrated by the operation to derail democracy in the United States led by Donald Trump.

In the United States of America for God’s sake!

We often wonder how it was possible to endanger democracy in America, the country that is the model of democracy. The country that we all take for granted, believing in her without question – and that its democracy is a given. Democracy could be endangered elsewhere, but not in America, we all said.

On Thursday, June 9, beginning at 8PM and lasting for two hours, the Commission of the House of Representatives – Republicans refused to attend with the exception of two individuals, one of whom is the Commission Vice President Liz Cheney – which is in charge of investigating the events of January 6, 2022, in a live broadcast, with deliberateness and with seriousness, presented the first batch of indisputable facts that prove that an attempt was really made to overthrow democracy in America.

In particular, they demonstrated that a coup was attempted, not by the well-known method of using the armed forces to overthrow democracy and usurp power, as is done in other countries, but by refusing to accept the result of the election and the transfer of power from the losing candidate to the winner.

The congressional hearing did not reveal anything essentially new, but what it presented had more weight and substance than what we had earlier heard about, since it comes from an official source, and from witnesses who held key positions in the state apparatus. For example, the statement of the most relevant official, the Attorney General, who declared in the clearest possible way, using a very descriptive word, that he told Trump that there was no fraud in the election result.

Even Trump’s own daughter, as well as his son-in-law, agreed with the Attorney General and not with their father.