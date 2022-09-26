EEP Parliamentary Group to Hold Annual Meeting on Crete

Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday had a working dinner with the president of the European People's Party (EPP) Group in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, who is visiting Greece, March 3, 2022 (Photo by Prime Minister's Press Office/EUROKINISSI).

BRUSSELS – The annual meeting of the European People’s Party (EPP) Group in the European Parliament is to be held in Chersonissos, in the Heraklion region of the island of Crete, between Tuesday and Friday this week. A number of important EPP members will be attending for a discussion focusing on the future of Europe at a particularly difficult time, due to the energy crisis.

EPP Group Study Days aim to carve out EPP strategy throughout the parliamentary year. The 2022 meeting will kick off at 19:00 on Tuesday evening with a speech by Prime Minister and New Democracy party President Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

This will be followed by the addresses of EPP President Manfred Weber and EPP Vice-President Vangelis Meimarakis.

Among the speakers at the annual meeting will be European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas, former European Commissioner for migration Dimitris Avramopoulos, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Deputy Labour and Social Affairs Minister for Demographic Policy and Family Maria Syreggela, ruling New Democracy officials and MEPs, while local MPs for New Democracy have been invited.