x

September 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.96 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Politics

EEP Parliamentary Group to Hold Annual Meeting on Crete

September 26, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΔΕΙΠΝΟ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΚΟΙΝΟΒΟΥΛΕΥΤΙΚΗΣ ΟΜΑΔΑΣ ΤΟΥ ΕΛΚ ΣΤΟ ΕΥΡΩΚΟΙΝΟΒΟΥΛΙΟ ΜΑΝ. ΒΕΜΠΕΡ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday had a working dinner with the president of the European People's Party (EPP) Group in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, who is visiting Greece, March 3, 2022 (Photo by Prime Minister's Press Office/EUROKINISSI).

BRUSSELS – The annual meeting of the European People’s Party (EPP) Group in the European Parliament is to be held in Chersonissos, in the Heraklion region of the island of Crete, between Tuesday and Friday this week. A number of important EPP members will be attending for a discussion focusing on the future of Europe at a particularly difficult time, due to the energy crisis.

EPP Group Study Days aim to carve out EPP strategy throughout the parliamentary year. The 2022 meeting will kick off at 19:00 on Tuesday evening with a speech by Prime Minister and New Democracy party President Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

This will be followed by the addresses of EPP President Manfred Weber and EPP Vice-President Vangelis Meimarakis.

Among the speakers at the annual meeting will be European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas, former European Commissioner for migration Dimitris Avramopoulos, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Deputy Labour and Social Affairs Minister for Demographic Policy and Family Maria Syreggela, ruling New Democracy officials and MEPs, while local MPs for New Democracy have been invited.

RELATED

Politics
Mitarachi Disappointed over Low EU’s Response for Relocating Migrants

ATHENS - Updates on new facilities for migrants, a new platform for applying for asylum, and disappointing relocation options by other European Union countries were among the topics Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi covered during a press conference on Monday.

Economy
British Pound Plunges to New Low as Tax Cuts Spark Concern
Society
Iranians in Greece Protest Woman’s Killing in Iran Over Hijab

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

From Yale to Jail: Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes’ Path

PHOENIX — Long before he assembled one of the largest far-right anti-government militia groups in U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings