April 17, 2022

Edwards Ηelps Timberwolves Βeat Grizzlies 130-117 in Game 1 (Highlights)

April 17, 2022
By Associated Press
Timberwolves Grizzlies Basketball
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots ahead of Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anthony Edwards scored 36 points in his postseason debut and the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies 130-117 on Saturday in Game 1 of the first-round Western Conference series.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 and 13 rebounds. Malik Beasley had 23 points, and Jaden McDaniels 15. Patrick Beverley and D’Angelo Russell had 10 apiece.

The Timberwolves, fresh off beating the Los Angeles Clippers in a play-in game, won their first playoff opener since 2004. That’s when they beat Sacramento in the first round on their way to the Western Conference finals.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Memphis.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 32 points and eight assists, and Dillon Brooks added 24 points. Memphis tied the franchise record by winning 56 games in the regular season and earning its highest seed.

WARRIORS 123, NUGGETS 107

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole shined in his playoff debut with 30 points, staying in the starting lineup as Stephen Curry returned from a foot injury, and Golden State smothered Nikola Jokic and Denver in Game 1 of Western Conference series.

Curry came off the bench to contribute 16 points in 21 minutes after missing exactly a month with a sprained ligament in his left foot. Klay Thompson had 19 points with five 3-pointers.

Jokic had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Denver.

Game 2 Monday night in San Francisco.

JAZZ 99, MAVERICKS 93

DALLAS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 of his 32 points in the second half, Bojan Bogdanovic added 26 and Utah beat Dallas — playing without All-Star guard Luka Doncic — in Game 1 of the Western Conference series.

The fourth-seeded Mavericks, starting the playoffs at home for the first time since their NBA title season 11 years ago, sorely missed their 23-year-old superstar. Doncic strained his left calf six days earlier in the regular-season finale. Coach Jason Kidd has said only that he is day to day. Game 2 is Monday night in Dallas.

Jalen Brunson, the starting point guard with Doncic out, had 24 points on 9-of-24 shooting with seven rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 22 points.

76ERS 131, RAPTORS 111

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 21 of his playoff career-high 38 points in the third quarter to help Philadelphia beat Toronto in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

James Harden had 22 points and 14 assists, and NBA scoring champion Joel Embiid added 19 points and 15 rebounds. Tobias Harris had 26 points.

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points for Toronto.

Game 2 is Monday night in Philadelphia.

