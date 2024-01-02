Education Minister Urges Rival Parties to Back Private Universities Bill

Politics

ATHENS – A bill to finally allow private universities in Greece – the only European Union country which prohibits them – should be backed by rival parties, New Democracy Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said.

“We need to address the issue together,” he said in an interview with Real News referring to the bill that, he said, will be brought to Parliament by mid-January for the first time.

Article 16 of the Greek Constitution bars private universities and there’s fierce resistance from critics, particularly the major opposition SYRIZA, which during its 4 ½ year term in power tried to lower education standards.

The proposal would set the terms for foreign, non-profit universities to open branches in Greece and to forge partnerships with local institutions but critics said it clashes with public universities which don’t charge tuition.

Pierrakakis said that the government’s 1-billion-euro plan seeks to “liberate public universities from red tape and sundry hangups… and to liberate tertiary education from the outdated state monopoly.”

He added that the legislation is in line with the relevant European Union regulations and “with the majority of public opinion.” and would help Greece develop into a “regional education center.”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier had said that “This flagship legislation will be presented for public consultation after the holidays and become a law of the state within January, opening up the path for revising Article 16n so that it reflects the facts of the 21st Century.”