x

January 2, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Politics

Education Minister Urges Rival Parties to Back Private Universities Bill

January 2, 2024
By The National Herald
Ministry of Health. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
Ministry of Health. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – A bill to finally allow private universities in Greece – the only European Union country which prohibits them – should be backed by rival parties, New Democracy Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said.

“We need to address the issue together,” he said in an interview with Real News referring to the bill that, he said, will be brought to Parliament by mid-January for the first time.

Article 16 of the Greek Constitution bars private universities and there’s fierce resistance from critics, particularly the major opposition SYRIZA, which during its 4 ½ year term in power tried to lower education standards.

The proposal would set the terms for foreign, non-profit universities to open branches in Greece and to forge partnerships with local institutions but critics said it clashes with public universities which don’t charge tuition.

Pierrakakis said that the government’s 1-billion-euro plan seeks to “liberate public universities from red tape and sundry hangups… and to liberate tertiary education from the outdated state monopoly.”

He added that the legislation is in line with the relevant European Union regulations and “with the majority of public opinion.” and would help Greece develop into a “regional education center.”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier had said that “This flagship legislation will be presented for public consultation after the holidays and become a law of the state within January, opening up the path for revising Article 16n so that it reflects the facts of the 21st Century.”

RELATED

Economy
Golden Visas for Rich Foreigners Bring Greece 1.5 Billion Euros in 2023

ATHENS - Golden Visas that let rich foreigners buy 5-year residency and passports in Greece, which have led to shortages of apartments and homes, brought in as much as 1.

Politics
No Date Set for Same-Sex Marriage Proposal Going to Greek Parliament
Politics
The Bills on Private Universities, Postal Voting Among the First of the New Year, Gov’t Says

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

A Missing Person with No Memory: How Investigators Solved the Cold Case of Seven Doe

CHICAGO (AP) — Buried at the edge of a Chicago Catholic cemetery are an elderly person’s remains marked only by a cement cylinder deep in the ground labeled with the numbers 04985.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s tough-speaking liberal opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, was stabbed in the neck by an unidentified knife-wielding man who attempted to kill him during his visit to the southeastern city of Busan, police said.

ATHENS - After withstanding a brutal economic and austerity crisis from 2010-18 that brought vivid images of riots and protests, Greece has recovered financially and was listed 7th in the world as the best place to retire.

ATHENS - Golden Visas that let rich foreigners buy 5-year residency and passports in Greece, which have led to shortages of apartments and homes, brought in as much as 1.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.