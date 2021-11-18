Editor’s Picks: The Top 10 Places in the U.S. To Get an Authentic Greek Coffee

If we were to rank the things we look forward to as we get off the plane in Greece, an authentic gyro always comes to mind first. But a close second would have to be a Greek coffee.
Whether you like it cold (freddo espresso or freddo cappuccino) or hot – the traditional way, there’s something comforting about that first sip of Greek caffeine hitting your lips. As many of you know from experience, it’s not easy to perfect the technique for making Greek coffee – many places try unsuccessfully.
Lucky for you, we’ve compiled some of our favorite spots across the United States where you can get some of the best cups to go (or to sit and enjoy) that will transport you to Greece – at least for a little while.
- Pi Bakerie: SoHo, NY
- Pi Bakerie draws on the experience and vast background of Mediterranean culture, with its roots originating from Greece. Their recipes are carefully selected and date back to their ancestors. Our favorite desert to enjoy with their Loumidis Greek Coffee? Pi Bakerie’s homemade portokalopita!
- Another location is coming soon in NYC’s Financial District.
- Louks: Torrance, CA
- Louks is short for… you guessed it – loukoumades (AKA Greek doughnuts). Calling itself the first of its kind in the United States, enjoy their made-to-order loukoumades (with a plethora of choices for sauces, fillings and toppings) served warm (!) with their perfected Freddo Cappuccino.
- Other locations in: Cottonwood Heights, UT
- Artopolis Bakery: Chicago, IL
- Get yourself a traditional frappe while you sit and enjoy a slice of ekmek.
- Mastiha Bakery: Kensington, MD
- Founded by Katerina Georgallas (with roots from the island of Chios), Mastiha Bakery offers a wide variety of classic Greek desserts – but also some with unique twists – like Baklava Pumpkin Pie and Mastiha Sugar Cookies. Try a few different ones while you sip on your Greek coffee.
- Aphrodite’s Sweets: Whitestone, NY
- For the best and freshest melomakarona, head over to Aphrodite’s Sweets in Whitestone and ask one of the friendly staff members to make you a frappe!
- Hellas Bakery: Tarpon Springs, FL
- Located on ‘Dodecanese Boulevard’ in Tarpon Springs, this restaurant/bakery serves up Greek sweets amid Hellenic murals and Grecian-inspired tiled floors. Try a piece of their famous baklava cheesecake and wash it down with a freddo espresso.
- Eva’s Pastries: Peabody, MA
- Start your morning with the perfect freddo cappuccino (they are perfectionists when it comes to their milk froth) and a few of the Saraglis from Eva’s and you’ll be ready to take on whatever the day throws at you.
- Local Greek: Princeton, NJ
- Enjoy a slice of galaktoboureko with your traditional Greek coffee in the heart of Princeton.
- Fillo Greek Bake Shop: Cincinnati, OH
- If you need an afternoon pick-me-up, try the Fillo Salata (arugula, mixed power greens, pear, caramelized manouri cheese, dried figs, pine nuts, mint and Fillo vinaigrette) from Fillo Greek Bake Shop and get a Greek frappe to go!
- Anonymous Cafe: Sugar Land, TX
- Anonymous is owned by a Greek husband and wife team who love coffee and food. Tasos is the barista and Patricia is the ‘Cooker’ as their son calls her. Try their signature dessert: Katina’s Ekmek Kataifi (vanilla custard, shredded phyllo, toasted almonds, whipped cream) and cool off from the Texas heat with a freddo expresso!