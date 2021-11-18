Editor’s Picks: The Top 10 Places in the U.S. To Get an Authentic Greek Coffee

Food

No matter where you live or how you take your Greek coffee, we have the place for you.

If we were to rank the things we look forward to as we get off the plane in Greece, an authentic gyro always comes to mind first. But a close second would have to be a Greek coffee.

Whether you like it cold (freddo espresso or freddo cappuccino) or hot – the traditional way, there’s something comforting about that first sip of Greek caffeine hitting your lips. As many of you know from experience, it’s not easy to perfect the technique for making Greek coffee – many places try unsuccessfully.

Lucky for you, we’ve compiled some of our favorite spots across the United States where you can get some of the best cups to go (or to sit and enjoy) that will transport you to Greece – at least for a little while.