x

November 18, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Food

Editor’s Picks: The Top 10 Places in the U.S. To Get an Authentic Greek Coffee

November 18, 2021
By The National Herald
Top 10 places in the U.S. to get a Greek Coffee
No matter where you live or how you take your Greek coffee, we have the place for you.

If we were to rank the things we look forward to as we get off the plane in Greece, an authentic gyro always comes to mind first. But a close second would have to be a Greek coffee.

Whether you like it cold (freddo espresso or freddo cappuccino) or hot – the traditional way, there’s something comforting about that first sip of Greek caffeine hitting your lips. As many of you know from experience, it’s not easy to perfect the technique for making Greek coffee – many places try unsuccessfully.

Lucky for you, we’ve compiled some of our favorite spots across the United States where you can get some of the best cups to go (or to sit and enjoy) that will transport you to Greece – at least for a little while.

  1. Pi Bakerie: SoHo, NY
    • Pi Bakerie draws on the experience and vast background of Mediterranean culture, with its roots originating from Greece. Their recipes are carefully selected and date back to their ancestors. Our favorite desert to enjoy with their Loumidis Greek Coffee? Pi Bakerie’s homemade portokalopita!
    • Another location is coming soon in NYC’s Financial District.
  2. Louks: Torrance, CA
    • Louks is short for… you guessed it – loukoumades (AKA Greek doughnuts). Calling itself the first of its kind in the United States, enjoy their made-to-order loukoumades (with a plethora of choices for sauces, fillings and toppings) served warm (!) with their perfected Freddo Cappuccino.
    • Other locations in: Cottonwood Heights, UT
  3. Artopolis Bakery: Chicago, IL
    • Get yourself a traditional frappe while you sit and enjoy a slice of ekmek.
  4. Mastiha Bakery: Kensington, MD
    • Founded by Katerina Georgallas (with roots from the island of Chios), Mastiha Bakery offers a wide variety of classic Greek desserts – but also some with unique twists – like Baklava Pumpkin Pie and Mastiha Sugar Cookies. Try a few different ones while you sip on your Greek coffee.
  5. Aphrodite’s Sweets: Whitestone, NY
    • For the best and freshest melomakarona, head over to Aphrodite’s Sweets in Whitestone and ask one of the friendly staff members to make you a frappe!
  6. Hellas Bakery: Tarpon Springs, FL
    • Located on ‘Dodecanese Boulevard’ in Tarpon Springs, this restaurant/bakery serves up Greek sweets amid Hellenic murals and Grecian-inspired tiled floors. Try a piece of their famous baklava cheesecake and wash it down with a freddo espresso.
  7. Eva’s Pastries: Peabody, MA
    • Start your morning with the perfect freddo cappuccino (they are perfectionists when it comes to their milk froth) and a few of the Saraglis from Eva’s and you’ll be ready to take on whatever the day throws at you.
  8. Local Greek: Princeton, NJ
    • Enjoy a slice of galaktoboureko with your traditional Greek coffee in the heart of Princeton.
  9. Fillo Greek Bake Shop: Cincinnati, OH
    • If you need an afternoon pick-me-up, try the Fillo Salata (arugula, mixed power greens, pear, caramelized manouri cheese, dried figs, pine nuts, mint and Fillo vinaigrette) from Fillo Greek Bake Shop and get a Greek frappe to go!
  10. Anonymous Cafe: Sugar Land, TX
    • Anonymous is owned by a Greek husband and wife team who love coffee and food. Tasos is the barista and Patricia is the ‘Cooker’ as their son calls her. Try their signature dessert: Katina’s Ekmek Kataifi (vanilla custard, shredded phyllo, toasted almonds, whipped cream) and cool off from the Texas heat with a freddo expresso!

 

RELATED

Wine & Spirits
Wine Helping Tourism Sector Recovery in Greece, Italy, and Portugal

MONSARAZ, Portugal – Wine tourism is helping Greece, Italy, and Portugal recover from one of the most difficult periods ever for the tourism sector, Euronews reported.

Travel
Chic Hotel Opening in New York City Celebrates Broadway (Photos)
Tourism
Actions to Promote New Greek Destinations in European Markets

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

CONSTANTINOPLE – His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on the sacred commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Menas, Victor, and Vincent, presided from the Throne at the Vespers that took place in the Church of Saint Menas in Constantinople.

Society

ATHENS - Cafes, restaurants and bars in Greece organized strikes and protests across the country Tuesday in protest of government restrictions on the unvaccinated who have to show proof of negative tests at their own cost in order to enter.

General News

CETRAL ISLIP, NY – At the federal courthouse in Central Islip, Greek-American Konstantino Zarkadas, 48, a Glen Cove-based medical doctor specializing in internal medicine, on November 12 pleaded guilty to disaster relief fraud and wire fraud in connection with his receipt of millions of dollars in small business loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDLP).

Society

Society

Video

After Record Low, Monarch Butterflies Return to California

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — There is a ray of hope for the vanishing orange-and-black Western monarch butterflies.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings