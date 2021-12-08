Editorial Gift Roundup – For Even More People on Your List

More gift roundups for everyone on your list! (Photo by Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu)
Today we want to help you cross off a few more people on your Christmas list – the littlest ones (children, nieces, nephews, godchildren, and anyone in between) as well as those who deserve a spa day but might not have the time…
For the Little Ones:
Athena Doll: Forget Barbie, here comes Athena. From the Children of the World Collection, this Precious Moments Athena Greece Doll is vinyl doll that is 9″ tall and a fabulous way to highlight the Greek culture. ($30)
Board Book: This box set features four board books on prominent philosophers and their main teachings: Imagination with René Descartes, Equality with Simone de Beauvoir, Happiness with Aristotle, and Truth with Socrates. Through bold illustrations and relatable scenes, these concepts are explored in an accessible way for kids that allows them to connect these big ideas to their lives. ($22)
Greek/English Memory Game: Minilingo created a Greek/English bilingual memory card game for those between ages 3 and 10. With multiple styles of play, this card game is both educational and fun. ($14)
Puzzles & Brainteasers: Cast off on a Greek mythological adventure filled with labyrinths, puzzles and brainteasing challenges with those between 7 and 11. With page after page of puzzles, mazes, and mind-benders, this adventurous activity book lets its players outwit a towering cyclops, battle an army of cannibals, and come face-to-face with vengeful gods and goddesses. ($20)
Build Your Own Trojan Horse: Instead of another Lego set, get those little ones who love building this miniature version of the Trojan Horse. ($32)
Baby Pins: With a COVID-era baby boom, it’s nearly impossible not to know at least a few people who welcomed a child in the past year. Whether you’re a new nona/nono, uncle/aunt, this special gift is perfect for all the littlest ones on your list. ($160)
For the Ones that Deserve a Spa Day
Santorini Moisturizer: This moisturizer is soft and silky in texture and leaves the skin lightly fragranced, radiant and smooth. ($26)
Greek Yogurt Cleanser: A bestselling superfood cleanser formulated with prebiotic- and probiotic-rich Greek yogurt leaving skin looking pure and nourished after just one cleanse. ($28)
Transporting Scents: A curated collection of KORRES’ best-selling scents in a travel-friendly rollerball form to transport the gift recipient to Greece. ($38)
Siren’s Song Robe: Floral prints decorate this soft robe – perfect for a night in filled with self-pampering. ($65)
