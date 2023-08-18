Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Visits His Home Island of Imbros

The Ecumenical Patriarch in Imbros. Photo: NIKOS PAPACHRISTOU / ECUMENICAL PATRIARCHATE
IMBROS – Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew attended an open-air Divine Liturgy that took place at the Cave of Imbros on the island of the same name on August 17. The Liturgy was conducted by His Eminence Archbishop Sotirios of Canada, with the participation of many faithful. The Patriarch participated alongside the Archbishop as a co-celebrant, and the local hierarch, Kirilos, the Metropolitan of Imbros and Tenedos was also present.
The church service was part of the Patriarch’s traditional brief summer visit to Imbros, which is his birthplace. During his stay, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, together with his honored guests Archbishop Sotirios of Canada, Anestis Arnopoulos of the Greek Ministry of Culture, who was accompanied by his wife, and the renowned professor of history İlber Ortaylı, will visit the villages, churches, and chapels of Imbros, while also attending various community and cultural events.
