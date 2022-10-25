x

October 25, 2022

Church

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Meets with King Charles III of the United Kingdom

October 25, 2022
By The National Herald
Patriarch Bartholomew King Charles
From the meeting of Patriarch Bartholomew with King Charles of England. (Photo Ecumenical Patriarchate/Nikos Papachristou)

LONDON – At noon today, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew met with His Majesty King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

During their half hour private meeting, His All-Holiness expressed once again his condolences for the death of the King’s Mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as his prayers and best wishes on behalf of the Mother Church for a successful and fruitful reign. The Patriarch also mentioned the centenary anniversary celebrations of the Holy Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain, as well as other topics of mutual interest.

At the conclusion of the private meeting, His All-Holiness presented the venerable members of the Patriarchal delegation: Their Eminences Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, Metropolitan Theodoritos of Laodicea, and Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium.

Also present were His Excellency Ioannis Raptakis, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the United Kingdom; and His Excellency Matthew Lodge, His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic.

