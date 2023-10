General News

ATHENS – Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew congratulated newly elected president of SYRIZA Stephanos Kasselakis on Wednesday.

In a message to the main opposition leader, the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians expressed his hope that Kasselakis’ leadership and political actions “will promote the interests of Greece and of the dear to me people, and become a contributing factor to the stability of the region and the prevalence of peace in the world, which the Church continually hopes for.”