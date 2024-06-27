x

June 27, 2024

Ecuador Beats Jamaica 3-1 for First Copa America Win Since 2016 as Reggae Boyz Eliminated

June 27, 2024
By Associated Press
Ecuador players celebrate after an own goal from Jamaica's Kasey Palmer during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Seventeen-year-old Kendry Páez scored in first-half stoppage time, Alan Minda added another goal late in the second half and Ecuador beat winless Jamaica 3-1 on Wednesday night in the Copa America.

Ecuador, which rebounded from a 2-1 loss to Venezuela, won its first Copa America game since a 4-0 victory over Haiti in 2016, stopping an eight-game winless streak.

Jamaica became the first team eliminated from the 16-nation tournament when Venezuela beat Mexico 1-0 later Wednesday.

Kasey Palmer’s 13th-minute own goal put Ecuador ahead and Páez made it 2-0 with a penalty kick in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Michail Antonio scored Jamaica’s first Copa America goal in the 54th, and Minda got the final goal in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

Venezuala has six points and clinched a quarterfinal berth, while Mexico and Ecuador have three points each. Ecuador closes the Group B against Mexico at Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, when Jamaica faces Venezuela.

Jamaica is 0-8 over three Copas, getting outscored 12-1.

Ecuador went ahead when Piero Hincapié centered the ball from near the corner flag and it deflected off a sliding defender Palmer and over backpedaling goalkeeper Jahmali Waite.

Páez, the youngest player in the tournament at 17 years, 1 1/2 months, scored his second international goal after Chilean referee Cristián Garay called a hand ball on Reggae Boyz defender Greg Leigh following a video review.

Antonio scored after Palmer’s corner kick bounced to Ethan Pinnock. His shot hit the back of defender William Pacho, ricocheted off Hincapié and bounced toward Antonio. He swiveled, turned his torso and volleyed the ball in off goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez’s right post for Antonio’s fourth goal in 16 appearances.

Garay decided not to award a penalty kick after another video review in the 75th. Michael Hector toepoked the ball and it appeared to hit an arm and the head of Ecuador’s Alan Franco.

Minda broke in alone on White in a counterattack following a Jamaica corner kick and slotted a shot past Waite for is first goal in six appearances, fed by a Carlos Gruezo pass.

___

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Bolivian General Arrested after Apparent Failed Coup Attempt as Gov’t Faces New Crisis

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Led by a top general vowing to “restore democracy,” armored vehicles rammed the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday in what the president called a coup attempt, then quickly retreated — the latest crisis in the South American country facing a political battle and an economic crisis.

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative's (THI) 2nd Annual charity event in Monaco was a great success.

WHITESTONE, NY – The ‘Rising Stars’ pre-K graduation and ‘Little Stars’ moving up ceremony for the students at Holy Cross Stars Academy in Whitestone was held on June 19 with parents, grandparents, and presiding priest of the community Fr.

BETHEL, N.Y.

