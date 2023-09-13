Economy Rising, Greece Wants 7 Billion Euros Bonds from Markets

Economy

FILE - A man walks outside the headquarters of the Bank of Greece, in central Athens, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

ATHENS – Gaining investment grade status from some ratings agencies, Greece hopes to bring in 7 billion euros ($7.51 billion) from investors in 2024 with short- and long-term bond issues.

That will also allow retail investors to participate in Treasury bills auctions, two government sources not named told Reuters as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy government is going all-out seeking them.

The economy shrank 25 percent during a 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis that required three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($349.65 billion) to keep it afloat after years of wild overspending and runaway patronage.

But Mitsotakis’ pro-business government, which took over in 2019 from the anti-business then Radical Left SYRIZA, has been spearheading efforts to restore the economy and especially going after more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI.)

With the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic and health restrictions lifted to attract tourists, the country’s biggest revenue engine, full investment grade status is nearing, which would bring lower interest rates on borrowings.

The Finance Ministry also plans to continue bond reopenings through auctions of up to 500 million euros each, to add liquidity in specific parts of the yield curve, if needed, the news agency said.

“The amount of about 7 billion euros that we plan to raise from markets might be raised a bit, if we reduce the (outstanding) amount of T-bills in circulation,” a ministry official not named told Reuters.

The outstanding amount of T-bills is about 11.5 billion euros ($12.33 billion) and could be reduced up to 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion euros in 2024. Greece raised about 9 billion euros ($9.65 billion) from debt markets so far this year.

The debt agency auctioned one-year T-bills recently, accepting offers from savers for the first time after years, with a yield of 3.81 percent, nearly twice the interest rate that Greek banks offer depositors, the institutions raking in profits.

The economy grew 5.9 percent in 2022 as tourists began returning but that is seen slowing to 2.3 percent in 2023 despite foreign visitors on a path to spend a record 21 billion euros ($22.52 billion)

A primary surplus of 1.1 percent is seen for this year and 2.1 percent in 2024 but that doesn’t include the interest on debt – including the remaining bailout amounts – nor the cost of running municipalities, state enterprises and some military expenditures.

“Achieving the primary surplus target in 2024 will suffice to fully cover interest rate payments for the year,” an official said, adding that from 2025 on that Greece expects its annual surplus will be higher than interest rate payments.

Since 2020, the country’s debt has shrunk by 37 percent to 169 percent of Gross Domestic product (GDP) in 2022 and is expected to fall to 159 percent this year, levels that Mitsotakis said were unsustainable when he was out of power but seen acceptable now that he’s in for a second term.

Greece lost its investment credit rating – which implies a low risk of default – in 2010, when the debt crisis began and the bailouts came, with attached harsh measures affecting mainly workers, pensioners and the poor.

The country this year plans to repay earlier 5.3 billion euros ($5.68 billion) due in 2024 and 2025, owed to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM.)

The bailouts ended in August, 2018 but in the five years since Greece has relied only on bond markets to cover its borrowing needs, at high interest rates but is creeping closer to full investment grade status.