Economou, Greek Shipping Tycoons Profit Over Sanctioned Russian Oil

NEW YORK – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is making some Greek shipping oligarchs richer despite criticism they are helping keep Russia’s economy afloat and defying or evading western and Ukrainian sanctions.

At the top of the pack of the profiteers benefiting, said The Wall Street Journal, about who has been called “The Bad Body” of shipping, George Economou, owner of TMS Tankers, helping carry Russian oil and making millions on every trip.

While most shipping companies stopped moving oil from Russia after the United States and allies applied sanctions – with loopholes – the European Union exempted it from penalties because it was the source of up to 40 percent of the bloc’s energy needs.

Carrying on what the newspaper said is a bit of a nefarious tradition of Greek tycoons cashing in on wars and crises, Economou is reaping the whirlwind of letting his vessels be conduits for oil while some other rivals backed off.

TMS Tankers, just one of his companies, has transported tens of millions of barrels of Russia’s crude and fuel since the invasion, the report said, citing data analyzed by Global Witness, an anticorruption group that has campaigned on Ukraine’s behalf for tougher sanctions.

Seven Greek groups, including TMS, rank in the top 10 movers of Russian oil post-invasion, collectively have shipped 50 percent more than Russia’s state tanker company, what Ukraine has called “blood money” aiding Moscow.

Tankers linked to Economou made more than 200 voyages from Russian ports from invasion day, Feb. 24 of last year, through to the end of February this year, according to Global Witness.

And each trip made him $4-$5 million in profit as the bodies piled up in Ukraine, many of them civilians and witnesses, the atrocities ignored because business was booming on the seas.

Neither Economou nor representatives would respond to the report, the paper said, a TMS spokesman saying there wouldn’t be any comment on his personal life or lucrative business interests.

He’s the object of bitter scorn in Ukraine though. “Everybody understands what is dark and what is right,” Oleg Ustenko, an economic adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky told the paper.

Ukraine also tried to pressure Greece to get the oligarchs – who are essentially tax-free and politically untouchable because of their influence – not to carry Russian oil while Greece was importing its own needs.

“You are sending blood money to Putin’s regime, which is committing war crimes against Ukrainians,” Ustenko said in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country is a member of the United Nations Security Council.

Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention wrote to Economou and TMS lin July, 2022 and was ignored, a spokeswoman said. The agency then placed TMS atop a list of what it described as “international sponsors of war.”

BLOOD ON THE WATERS

Greek government officials have said the country abides by sanctions but can’t do much to stop the oil trade in international waters, especially since Greek shippers rule the world’s waves.

There’s a touch of political hypocrisy involved too. The US wants Russian oil to keep being carried in order to hold down oil prices that are sensitive to American interests and prevent rankling voters.

“There’s money to be made, lots and lots of money,” Michelle Wiese Bockmann, an analyst at Lloyd’s List Intelligence, a shipping-information provider told the paper.

She said Greek tankers made 42 percent of calls at five Russian ports in the Baltic and Black seas in March. Before the war, their share was about a third, indicating every day of war is making them more money.

Economou isn’t the only Greek tycoon making a bundle off carrying the Russian oil, the report said, pointing to Minerva Marine, owned by Andreas |Martinos and Eastern Mediterranean Maritime – owned by one of his brothers and George Prokopiou’s Dynacom Tankers Management. They’re essentially tax-free in Greece.

Eastern Mediterranean and Dynacom representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment. A Minerva spokesman said the company abides by all applicable sanctions, the paper said.

The Greek shippers don’t want restrictions on Russian energy that would choke off the pipeline of profit for them and their ships are essential to also bringing in more money to Moscow – which Ukraine said helps finance the war.

The tycoons jockey for position to carry the crude and their world Economou is a bit of a late-comer upstart albeit with a pedigree education that includes studying shipping and naval architecture at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He worked as an engineer for a ship company in Greece and moved between shipping jobs in New York before buying his first boat in 1986, the paper said, becoming a new face of Greek shipping in the 1990s.

Economou’s Alpha Shipping issued one of the first junk bonds by a shipping company, borrowing $175 million in 1998. Maritime publication Lloyd’s List described him as “one of the rising stars of the Athens/Piraeus firmament.”

Alpha defaulted a year later and bondholders lost out, getting only 37 cents on the dollar as part of a deal that made him $30 million in buying the firm’s ships at rock-bottom prices, said the industry news publication TradeWinds.

Over the years he has continued to build a fleet and influence and said he didn’t mind the title “Bad Boy” that came with his disregard for what anyone thought of his money-making methods.

The sanctions regime the West imposed left space for shippers and others to operate, though they took the risk that later rounds of restrictions could catch them off guard and he was said to be careful not to cross the line.