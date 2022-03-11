Economou: 50 Million Euros in Non-Returnable Subsidies for SMEs Impacted by Pandemic

Economy

Small- and medium-sized enterprises affected by the pandemic will get 50 million euros in support in the form of non-returnable subsidies, government spokesperson Yiannis Economou announced in a Twitter post on Friday.

“SMEs affected by Covid-19 are being supported through a non-returnable subsidy, with a total budget of 50 million euros. With a plan we stand at the side of society, which is being tested by consecutive crises,” the tweet said.