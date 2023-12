Economy

ATHENS – The Economist ranked Greece at the top of the list of 35 countries with the best economic performance for 2023.

The head of the economic office of the prime minister, Alex Patelis, made a relevant post on Facebook.

According to the Economist’s analysis based on five economic and financial indicators (inflation, “inflation range”, GDP, jobs and stock market performance), our country has the best marks in the economy among 35 mainly rich countries this year.

According to the Economist, Greece scores “some surprising results” in terms of the five indicators, on the basis of which the overall score for each country is estimated. But what stands out is the increase in the stock market value of the Greek market by 43.8%.