Eclipses Group Theater Presents Shelter in Love at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center

Culture

Eclipses Group Theater NY in partnership with the Laguardia Performing Arts Center's Global Program presents Shelter in Love. Photo: Facebook

NEW YORK – Eclipses Group Theater NY (EGTNY) presents its latest production Shelter in Love at the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center Mainstage on February 16-17, 7 PM, and February 18, 6 PM.

How do we experience and redefine love and art while in isolation? Through regular, virtual meetings since April 2020, a diverse group of artists has created a trove of original, quarantine-inspired content— stories, images, video, and music. Now, EGTNY presents a vibrant live performance based on this material. Shelter in Love is a multimedia show that combines live performance with video and music, while exploring themes raised or amplified during the pandemic: isolation, social and racial inequality, violence, technological innovation… oh, and love.

Shelter in Love is a production of Eclipses Group Theater NY in collaboration with a group of wonderful artists and in partnership with the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center’s Global Program.

The project coordinators are Ioanna Katsarou, Handan Ozbilgin, and Demetri Bonaros.

The artists are Costas Baltazanis, Demetri Bonaros, Sarah Bitar, Dorothea Gloria, Handan Ozbilgin, Ioanna Katsarou, Alexandra Skendrou, Chrysi Sylaidi, Fritz Leonard, Penny Fylaktaki, Marina Gkoumla, Arturo Wong Sagel, Katerina Alexaki, and Marilena Triantafyllidou.

The guest artists are Kemar Jewel, Carmen Whiip, Mercedes Long, Russell Legaspi, Amanda Baxter, Miroslava Morales, and Anthoula Katimatides.

Lighting designer: Lauren Smith.

Video mapping/projections: David Tennent.

Video editing: Polivios Serdaris.

Stage manager: Sarah Jones.

Assistant stage manager: Vasiliki Ioannou.

Graphic designer: Elodie Dufroux.

Tickets and more information available online: https://lpac.nyc/events-page.