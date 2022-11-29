x

November 29, 2022

Eclipses Group Theater NY Presents Raving Reason at LPAC Dec. 2-4

November 29, 2022
By The National Herald
Raving Reason EGTNY IMG_0206
Eclipses Group Theater NY (EGTNY) presents Raving Reason, a new play written by Penny Fylaktaki in collaboration with Ioanna Katsarou, part of LaGuardia Performing Arts Center’s (LPAC) Rough Draft Festival, December 2-4. (Photo: EGTNY)

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY – Eclipses Group Theater NY (EGTNY) presents Raving Reason, a new play written by Penny Fylaktaki in collaboration with Ioanna Katsarou, part of LaGuardia Performing Arts Center’s (LPAC) Rough Draft Festival, December 2-4 at LPAC’s Mainstage Theater, 31-10 Thomson Avenue in Long Island City, held under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York.

Raving Reason is a new play inspired by Euripides’ The Bacchae, in which the god Dionysus’ world of instinct and the senses clashes disastrously with the world of rationality. The play touches on a contemporary concern: how does our technology-enabled way of life affect our nature as human beings? What happens when there is disharmony between the rational and the natural? The play takes place in a dystopic near-future world in which climatic calamities and technological advances have caused the human senses to atrophy. The characters, addicted to technology and alienated from nature, struggle with a worldview that deifies rationality, technocracy and efficiency and vilifies intuition and feeling.

This project is supported by funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, Statewide Community Regrants Program (formerly the Decentralization program) with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, and administered by Flushing Town Hall.

Performances are Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3, 7 PM, and Sunday, December 4, 3 PM.

The cast includes Demetri Bonaros, Anthoula Katsimatides, Rebecca Wood, Isaias Badilla, Chrysi Sylaidi, Luke Wilcox, and the Chorus: Petrina Ampeire, Leda Koutsodaskalou, Kristina Siapkara, Manolis Ioannidis, and Lazaros Theodorakopoulos.

The Creative Team of Raving Reason: Written by Penny Fylaktaki

Conceived and Developed by Ioanna Katsarou and Penny Fylaktaki

Directed by Ioanna Katsarou

Translated by Demetri Bonaros

Music composed by Peter Douskalis

Set and costumes by Marina Gkoumla

Stage Manager: Vasiliki Ioannou

Video by Polivios Serdaris

Assistant Stage Manager: Leda Koutsodaskalou

Tickets and more information available online: www.lpac.nyc.



