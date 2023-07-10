Eating Well for a Wedding

Food

All brides and grooms want to look their best on their wedding day. Many decide to diet before the event so the wedding gown or tux fits correctly. Members of the wedding party and guests aren’t exempt from weight loss efforts, either.

Unfortunately, with the rising costs of groceries and the stress of planning a wedding, couples may find picking up a burger and fries easier and cheaper than buying groceries and having a salad, steamed veggies, and grilled salmon. This can sabotage their diet and weight loss goals.

Cheaper To Cook?

It’s easier in some states to eat well before a wedding than in others. Fitness and nutrition experts at Total Shape ran the numbers and came up with the top 10 states where it’s most challenging to stay on a pre-wedding diet.

Montana topped the list with a fast food meal averaging $8. The trouble is, the price of all the groceries to make the same meal at home comes in at an incredible $24.56. Add the convenience factor when many wedding couples are stressed and pressed for time, and the burgers and fries start looking more attractive.

Minnesota is second on the diet list, with $7 fast food meals and a grocery bill of $21.29 for all the ingredients for a home-cooked meal. Indiana places third. A drive-thru combo will cost about $8 in that state, and the groceries will average $20.13.

Georgia does a little better with a fast-food dinner price tag of $9, while the fresh food costs about $20.45. Oklahoma rounds out the top five. A drive-thru dinner costs about $9, and the grocery bill for the same food is about $20.49.

Who’s Healthier?

According to Total Shape, Nevada has the advantage for wedding couples watching their diets. A fast food combo costs an eye-watering $13.50 while buying the groceries for four people for that meal costs about $23. At that price, diners only spend $10 more for a better diet choice.

Most fast food chains do offer healthier options, but calories and carbohydrates can sneak in where people least expect them. A chicken salad sounds healthy, but the fried chicken pieces and ranch dressing can add many extra calories.

For example, the Fried Cobb Zalad from Zaxby’s comes in at 780 calories without dressing. A packet of ranch dressing throws in an additional 120 calories. Opting for the Garden Cobb Zalad without meat is still 530 calories. The Lite Vinaigrette dressing only adds 30 calories, but it’s a lot for those watching their diets.

Stretching The Dollars

A cost-conscious wedding couple budgets for the dress, tuxedo, and reception costs, so why not make the pennies do more work before the wedding and during the event? Marianne Guillian with The Dollar Stretcher advises shoppers to buy groceries with leftovers in mind to make every penny count.

Leftovers from a fast-food-style meal can either be used as is for lunch the next day or as part of a casserole or other main dish for another dinner.

A recent Cleveland Clinic survey found 46% of respondents saying the biggest obstacle to staying on a healthy diet is the price of groceries. With that in mind, it behooves most people – not just wedding couples – to stretch food dollars as much as possible so staying on that diet is easier.

Besides saving money on pricey groceries, the couple chooses fresh food – better for any diet, and they control the ingredients. This helps eliminate unwanted calories, carbs, and fat from creeping into meals. Prepping meals in advance also saves time and reduces food waste, saving even more money.

A Total Shape spokesperson explains, “Supermarkets need to prioritize making healthy on-the-go food options more accessible so that it’s easier for people to make the right decisions all year round and in times of stress.”

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.