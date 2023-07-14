‘Eat… ανε μια φορά’

Food

Hello there,

This week I chose for us to make an octopus. What I have realized, after 22 years in kitchens, is that I had learned it the wrong way from the beginning. Well, I don’t want to confuse you at all, instead let’s start things from the beginning. The octopus itself carries a lot of water, so what doesn’t it need? Water. And what is the octopus asking for? Aromas and fresh scents. We will not boil it, but we will put it in the oven to cook.

INGREDIENTS:

Octopus – 3 kg (remove head and eye)

Celery – 500 grams

Red onion – 300 grams

Black Peppercorns – 10 ea.

Fresh thyme – 10 sprigs

Garlic – 8 cloves

Red wine – 500 ml

Red vinegar – 200 ml

Olive oil – 150 ml

METHOD:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

After removing the head and eye from the octopus, wash it well with water and place it in a pan with the tentacles facing you.

Add the rest of the ingredients to the pan, and wrap with double aluminum foil and put it in the oven for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

To see if it is ready, use a small knife to pierce a thick tentacle and if it goes easily through, then it is ready.

Remove from the oven and cool immediately to stop the cooking.

You can grill it or cut it into small pieces and add it to a very nice seafood pasta.

Good luck and bon appetit.

Miami-based Chef Christos Bisiotis is the first Greek selected from the American market for MarBella Collection’s Greek Chefs Abroad Program. “One of the biggest names on the Miami culinary scene, Bisiotis brings a wealth of experience with him to MarBella Nido this summer. Bisiotis created his own hospitality company, The CB Concepts, in 2022.

For more information about Christos Bisiotis, visit www.christosbisiotis.com.

Follow The CB Concepts on Instagram: www.instagram.com/thecbconcepts and on Facebook: www.facebook.com/thecbconceptsSoFlo.