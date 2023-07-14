x

July 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.12 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 91ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Food

‘Eat… ανε μια φορά’

July 14, 2023
By Christos Bisiotis
Octopus by Christos Bisiotis
Octopus by Christos Bisiotis.

Hello there,

This week I chose for us to make an octopus. What I have realized, after 22 years in kitchens, is that I had learned it the wrong way from the beginning. Well, I don’t want to confuse you at all, instead let’s start things from the beginning. The octopus itself carries a lot of water, so what doesn’t it need? Water. And what is the octopus asking for? Aromas and fresh scents. We will not boil it, but we will put it in the oven to cook.

 

INGREDIENTS:

  • Octopus – 3 kg (remove head and eye)
  • Celery – 500 grams
  • Red onion – 300 grams
  • Black Peppercorns – 10 ea.
  • Fresh thyme – 10 sprigs
  • Garlic – 8 cloves
  • Red wine – 500 ml
  • Red vinegar – 200 ml
  • Olive oil – 150 ml

 

METHOD:

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • After removing the head and eye from the octopus, wash it well with water and place it in a pan with the tentacles facing you.
  • Add the rest of the ingredients to the pan, and wrap with double aluminum foil and put it in the oven for 1 hour and 45 minutes.
  • To see if it is ready, use a small knife to pierce a thick tentacle and if it goes easily through, then it is ready.
  • Remove from the oven and cool immediately to stop the cooking.

You can grill it or cut it into small pieces and add it to a very nice seafood pasta.

Good luck and bon appetit.

 

Miami-based Chef Christos Bisiotis is the first Greek selected from the American market for MarBella Collection’s Greek Chefs Abroad Program. “One of the biggest names on the Miami culinary scene, Bisiotis brings a wealth of experience with him to MarBella Nido this summer. Bisiotis created his own hospitality company, The CB Concepts, in 2022.

Christos Bisiotis. (Photo: Courtesy of Christos Bisiotis)

For more information about Christos Bisiotis, visit www.christosbisiotis.com.

Follow The CB Concepts on Instagram: www.instagram.com/thecbconcepts and on Facebook: www.facebook.com/thecbconceptsSoFlo.

RELATED

Tourism
Full Moon Tango at the Acropolis Museum

ATHENS - The Acropolis Museum will celebrate August Full Moon on Tuesday 1st August 2023 with the music and dance event “Tango Acropolis” in the Museum’s entrance courtyard at 9 p.

Tourism
The Ionian Islands – Feels So Greek, Feels A Bit Different Too….
Tourism
Tourists Are Packing European Hotspots, Boosted by Americans

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.