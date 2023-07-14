‘Eat… ανε μια φορά’

This week I chose for us to make an octopus. What I have realized, after 22 years in kitchens, is that I had learned it the wrong way from the beginning. Well, I don’t want to confuse you at all, instead let’s start things from the beginning. The octopus itself carries a lot of water, so what doesn’t it need? Water. And what is the octopus asking for? Aromas and fresh scents. We will not boil it, but we will put it in the oven to cook.
INGREDIENTS:
Octopus – 3 kg (remove head and eye)
Celery – 500 grams
Red onion – 300 grams
Black Peppercorns – 10 ea.
Fresh thyme – 10 sprigs
Garlic – 8 cloves
Red wine – 500 ml
Red vinegar – 200 ml
Olive oil – 150 ml
METHOD:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
After removing the head and eye from the octopus, wash it well with water and place it in a pan with the tentacles facing you.
Add the rest of the ingredients to the pan, and wrap with double aluminum foil and put it in the oven for 1 hour and 45 minutes.
To see if it is ready, use a small knife to pierce a thick tentacle and if it goes easily through, then it is ready.
Remove from the oven and cool immediately to stop the cooking.
You can grill it or cut it into small pieces and add it to a very nice seafood pasta.
Good luck and bon appetit.
Miami-based Chef Christos Bisiotis is the first Greek selected from the American market for MarBella Collection’s Greek Chefs Abroad Program. “One of the biggest names on the Miami culinary scene, Bisiotis brings a wealth of experience with him to MarBella Nido this summer. Bisiotis created his own hospitality company, The CB Concepts, in 2022.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In