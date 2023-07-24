‘Eat… ανε μια φορά’ – Psari Plaki

This week, since we are witnessing very high temperatures, I thought it would be a good idea to do some fish and stay away from meat. And because we are known to be tomato lovers as well, and in my opinion now in this season you will find the best tomatoes out there and at a fairly good price. Now as far as what fish we choose, it depends on what you like but I chose barbounia, grouper, and tsipoura. I would like to share with you a recipe that was shown to me by a monk on Mount Athos, specifically in the Holy Monastery of Philotheou. For practical purposes only, this meal is served after the morning service at 5:10 AM. I would like to share this recipe with my son Christos Brendan because next to him I learned what it means to have the most beautiful heart on this planet earth.
INGREDIENTS:
Sea bream – 1 cleaned (cut horizontally in half)
Red mullet – 4 cleaned (cut horizontally in half)
Grouper fillet – 1 kg (cut into large pieces)
Carrots – 1 kg (coarsely chopped)
Celery – 1 kg (coarsely chopped)
Red cipollini onions – 2 kg (cleaned)
Hand grated tomatoes – 6 large
Grated garlic – 15 cloves
Fresh Dill – 1 bunch chopped
Fresh Mint – 1 bunch (leaves only and coarsely chopped by hand)
Lemon – 1, cut in half
White wine – 500 ml
Saffron – 4 grams
Olive oil – 2 cups
Coarse salt
Freshly ground pepper
METHOD:
1) Put 1 cup of olive oil in a large enough pot, and after it gets hot, add the carrots, celery, and the cleaned cipollini onions and saffron and let them get a very good color. Don’t rush it please.
2) Then add the wine, and in 1 minute add the garlic and grated tomato and lower the heat to very low and add the fresh dill and the fresh mint and mix well.
3) Finally, put all our fish carefully in the pot and add the other 1 cup of olive oil, and then add as much salt and pepper as you prefer.
4) Leave it on the fire for about 25 minutes and it is ready.
5) The monk suggested squeezing a lemon in at the end and till this day I follow his suggestion.
