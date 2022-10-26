Eastern Premier Soccer League: Greeks Sitting in 3rd place

Greek American. Credit: Greek American / Patrick Doherty
NY Greek American won a home game 3-2 at Hofstra. Seft scored early in the 6th minute but the Greeks tied it in the 13th minute. Sebas Goicochea crossed from the right corner to Matthew Vowinkel, who headed the ball in. In the 41st minutes Etienne Botty took a free kick for the Greeks outside the box. He shot low and left and scored, making it 2-1 for the Greeks. Seft tied it at 2-2 in the 50th minute with a shot outside the box that dipped just below the crossbar.
Greeks center midfielder received the ball top of the 18, dribbled in, and wound up for a shot 1 on 1 with the Seft goalie but was taken out from behind. No ball was touched and no penalty called.
Ten minutes later in the 76th minute Sebas Goicochea dribbled through Seft defense to get in the box 1 on 1 with the goalie and was pulled by his shirt to the ground – no penalty given again. Both were obvious penalties on the replay of the match stream.
Greeks now sit in 3rd place tied with Pancyprians after Pancyprians’ 3-0 loss to Zum Schneider. Greeks trail 2nd place by 1 point and still have not faced Zum Schneider.
Greeks in 4-1 Over Kelmendi FC
Greeks won 4-1 in a very easy game where they outmatched Kelmendi, who seemed more interested in fighting the referee than playing soccer.
The Greeks scored first to take the lead, and a foul from Kelmendi prompted the referee to issue a yellow card to their player. However, it turned into a red card on Kelmendi as they stormed the field to attack the referee, headbutting him and pushing him. The half was called 10 minutes early. Initially the referee called off the game, however it was later decided to continue it from the 2nd half.
Veteran Shaun Foster captained the Greeks over 30s and will continue to do so in this national cup and regular league play. Coached by returning veteran Peter Nikolakakos. The over 30s are currently on a four game winning streak and a five game undefeated streak. They await the winner of CPR Old Bhoys vs CPR Joga Dhor match that will determine their opponent in the final for NY. The winner will represent NY in the over 30 National Cup.
On a misty Sunday night on Roosevelt Island, player injuries and missed opportunities were what it took for the NY Pancyprian Freedoms’ 17-game winning streak to end with a 3-0 loss to Zum Schneider FC in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Premier Soccer League.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day, the state's elections chief is cautioning amid a misinformation campaign around the security of voting machines that's urging them to do so.
BOSTON – Protopresbyter Theodore Stylianopoulos, Professor Emeritus of New Testament and Exegesis at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, in a thorough interview with The National Herald he spoke about the immigration of his family to the United States, his father, who was a priest, his mother, the Theological School, Hellenism, the Holy Bible, and much more.
