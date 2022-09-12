Eastern Premier Soccer League: Greek American vs Doxa

SPORTS

The Eastern Premier Soccer League kicks off this weekend. First game will be vs Doxa however will be played midweek Tuesday September 13th @ Hofstra university. The Greeks return to the field with a full roster and determined for redemption. Last season we met Doxa 4 times and beat them 3(1 of which was overturned in a protest) of those. Losing the first game to them start of the prior season game #1 1-0. The Greeks put in 8 goals on Doxa and only conceded 3 against them all year.

Richard Nuttall will lead the team from the sideline for the Greeks. Captained by. Veteran John Sabal and returning from Europe Roberto Pellegrini after playing professional 4 years. George O`Malley & Hermanus Achterkamp defense will surely be a tough back line for Doxa to breakthrough. Especially after losing their star player Ovan Oakley to Pancyprians over the summer break. Doxa seems to be bringing a new team to overtake the Greeks next week. However the Greeks over experienced coaching staff and veteran players will be a tough obstacle to overtake.

5 days later on September 18th 5pm we will compete in the Lamar Hunt Open Cup vs Newtown Pride @ Hofstra University.

Hofstra is the Greek Americans new home facility for our mens team. With many of ur players being either Hofstra graduates, or other NCAA collegiate players, our new pitch is very familiar to the boys and the favor rests with the Greeks.