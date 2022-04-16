Easter Specials and Greek Easter Prix Fixe at Loi Estiatorio

Loi Estiatorio in Manhattan is offering Easter Sunday Specials and Greek Easter Prix Fixe alongside their a la carte menu. (Photo: Loi Estiatorio)
NEW YORK – Chef Maria Loi and the team at Loi Estiatorio, 132 West 58th Street between 6th-7th Avenues in Manhattan, shared their best wishes for a Happy Easter Holiday Season and announced the Easter Sunday Specials which will be available along with their a la carte menu, on Sunday, April 17, 11 AM-10 PM, and on Sunday, April 24, 11 AM-11 PM (kitchen closes at 9:30 PM), the Greek Easter Prix Fixe also alongside the a la carte menu for indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery.
