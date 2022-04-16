x

April 16, 2022

Food

Easter Specials and Greek Easter Prix Fixe at Loi Estiatorio

April 16, 2022
By The National Herald
Loi Estiatorio
Loi Estiatorio in Manhattan is offering Easter Sunday Specials and Greek Easter Prix Fixe alongside their a la carte menu. (Photo: Loi Estiatorio)

NEW YORK – Chef Maria Loi and the team at Loi Estiatorio, 132 West 58th Street between 6th-7th Avenues in Manhattan, shared their best wishes for a Happy Easter Holiday Season and announced the Easter Sunday Specials which will be available along with their a la carte menu, on Sunday, April 17, 11 AM-10 PM, and on Sunday, April 24, 11 AM-11 PM (kitchen closes at 9:30 PM), the Greek Easter Prix Fixe also alongside the a la carte menu for indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery.

Loi Estiatorio in Manhattan is offering Easter Sunday Specials and Greek Easter Prix Fixe alongside their a la carte menu while Mr. Bunny is at The Loi Specialty Shop at The Plaza, Floral Designer: Shara J Cohen Design. (Photo: Courtesy of Loi Estiatorio)

Reservations available by phone 212-713-0015 and online: https://bit.ly/3uLd5TC.

Greek Easter Prix Fixe includes:

Καλωσόρισμα / Welcome

Αβγά Κόκκινα/ Traditional Red Eggs

1st Course

Choice of:

Μαγειρίτσα / Magheritsa

Traditional Greek Easter Soup

Choice of: Lamb Giblets and Vegetables OR Vegetarian

OR

Άνοιξη / Aniksi

Mixed Baby Greens, Asparagus, Fresh Spring Peas, Clementine and Feta Cheese with Petimesi Vinaigrette.

2nd Course

Choice of:

Χορτοπιτάκια / Traditional Wild Greens Pie

Fresh Spinach, Swiss Chard, Leeks, Scallions and Dill in phyllo layers

OR

Μακαρονόπιτα / Macaroni Pie

Greek-style Loi Macaroni Pie with Feta Cheese and Loi Greek Yogurt

3rd Course:

Αρνί Στη Σούβλα / Arni Sti Souvla

Traditional Greek Easter Roasted Lamb with Lemon, Greek Oregano, Potatoes and Olive Oil

4th Course:

Choice of:

Μελόπιτα / Cheesecake

Anthotyro-Honey Cheese Cake

OR

Γαλακτομπούρεκο / Custard

Traditional Greek Semolina Custard wrapped in phyllo layers with honey-infused syrup.

Adults: $95 and Children, 10 years old and under: $55.

 

