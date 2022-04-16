Easter Specials and Greek Easter Prix Fixe at Loi Estiatorio

Food

Loi Estiatorio in Manhattan is offering Easter Sunday Specials and Greek Easter Prix Fixe alongside their a la carte menu. (Photo: Loi Estiatorio)

NEW YORK – Chef Maria Loi and the team at Loi Estiatorio, 132 West 58th Street between 6th-7th Avenues in Manhattan, shared their best wishes for a Happy Easter Holiday Season and announced the Easter Sunday Specials which will be available along with their a la carte menu, on Sunday, April 17, 11 AM-10 PM, and on Sunday, April 24, 11 AM-11 PM (kitchen closes at 9:30 PM), the Greek Easter Prix Fixe also alongside the a la carte menu for indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout, and delivery.

Reservations available by phone 212-713-0015 and online: https://bit.ly/3uLd5TC.

Greek Easter Prix Fixe includes:

Καλωσόρισμα / Welcome

Αβγά Κόκκινα/ Traditional Red Eggs

1st Course

Choice of:

Μαγειρίτσα / Magheritsa

Traditional Greek Easter Soup

Choice of: Lamb Giblets and Vegetables OR Vegetarian

OR

Άνοιξη / Aniksi

Mixed Baby Greens, Asparagus, Fresh Spring Peas, Clementine and Feta Cheese with Petimesi Vinaigrette.

2nd Course

Choice of:

Χορτοπιτάκια / Traditional Wild Greens Pie

Fresh Spinach, Swiss Chard, Leeks, Scallions and Dill in phyllo layers

OR

Μακαρονόπιτα / Macaroni Pie

Greek-style Loi Macaroni Pie with Feta Cheese and Loi Greek Yogurt

3rd Course:

Αρνί Στη Σούβλα / Arni Sti Souvla

Traditional Greek Easter Roasted Lamb with Lemon, Greek Oregano, Potatoes and Olive Oil

4th Course:

Choice of:

Μελόπιτα / Cheesecake

Anthotyro-Honey Cheese Cake

OR

Γαλακτομπούρεκο / Custard

Traditional Greek Semolina Custard wrapped in phyllo layers with honey-infused syrup.

Adults: $95 and Children, 10 years old and under: $55.