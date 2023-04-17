Easter Over, Greece’s Attention Turns Toward Hot  May 21 Elections

Politics

ATHENS – A stressful period leading up to the April 16 Easter in Greece – mourning and reflecting over a deadly train crash that killed 57 dominating feelings and headlines – is being replaced by coming campaigning for May 21 elections.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his New Democracy government faces a rematch against the party he routed in July, 2019 snap elections, the newly rebranded SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance of former premier Alexis Tsipras.

Surveys showed the gap closing to as little as 2.9 percent before bumping back up to around 4 percent in favor of the Conservatives but this time there’s a catalyst – the resurging new PASOK-KINAL Movement for Chang that has taken a stronger third place showing in polls.

That puts the center-left party in position to be a kingmaker as a potential coalition partner if – as expected under a change in electoral laws brought by SYRIZA previously – neither of the front-runners can win enough of the vote to form a single-party government outright.

SYRIZA took away a 50-seat bonus in the 300-member Parliament for the first-place finisher making it essentially impossible for any party to gain a majority in a first found of voting.

Anticipating that, Mitsotakis is already talking about a second ballot early in July that will – under an amendment passed by his government – provide a sliding scale of 20-50 bonus seats for the winner.

He will dissolve Parliament to set up an interim government to rule during the limbo period between elections, and campaigning that had begun before Easter now due to intensify, soon picking up.

The signs show it will be a brutal and personal campaign with so much at stake: Mitsotakis saying he’s bringing an economic recovery during the waning COVID-19 pandemic and Tsipras still ripping his rival over a surveillance scandal and failure to implement railway safety measures – which the leftist government didn’t do.