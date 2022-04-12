Easter Gift Ideas from the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens

Easter gifts at the Museum of Cycladic Art shop include ceramic eggs with rooster, 50€. Photo: Paris Tavitian/ Museum of Cycladic Art
ATHENS – The Cycladic Shop offers a wide selection of unique Easter gifts inspired by the permanent collections of the Museum of Cycladic Art. Among the options are charming ceramic eggs, candles (lambades) for young and old, useful and decorative utensils, toys, and jewelry.
ATHENS – Beneath a beautiful reproduction of the iconic painting ‘Sortie of Messologhi’ which graces the National Gallery of Athens – created by the great painter Theodoros Vryzakis, who was a child during the Greek Revolution – on April 5 sitting Greek judges, several of them members of Greece’s Supreme Court, presented ‘Ola Ta Kastra Pesane – All the Forts Have Fallen.
PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that he is committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world, and he renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country's east.
