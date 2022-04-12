Easter Gift Ideas from the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens

Arts

Easter gifts at the Museum of Cycladic Art shop include ceramic eggs with rooster, 50€. Photo: Paris Tavitian/ Museum of Cycladic Art

ATHENS – The Cycladic Shop offers a wide selection of unique Easter gifts inspired by the permanent collections of the Museum of Cycladic Art. Among the options are charming ceramic eggs, candles (lambades) for young and old, useful and decorative utensils, toys, and jewelry.

The gifts are available for purchase at the Cycladic Shop in Athens or online: https://cycladic.gr/shop?museum=1.

Each purchase from the Cycladic Shop supports the work of the Museum.

More information is available online: https://cycladic.gr/.

