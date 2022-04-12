x

April 12, 2022

Easter Gift Ideas from the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens

April 12, 2022
By The National Herald
11. Photo. Paris Tavitian Museum of Cycladic Art
Easter gifts at the Museum of Cycladic Art shop include ceramic eggs with rooster, 50€. Photo: Paris Tavitian/ Museum of Cycladic Art

ATHENS – The Cycladic Shop offers a wide selection of unique Easter gifts inspired by the permanent collections of the Museum of Cycladic Art. Among the options are charming ceramic eggs, candles (lambades) for young and old, useful and decorative utensils, toys, and jewelry.

The gifts are available for purchase at the Cycladic Shop in Athens or online: https://cycladic.gr/shop?museum=1.

Each purchase from the Cycladic Shop supports the work of the Museum.

Ceramic flowers in different colors for candles, 15€. Photo: Paris Tavitian/ Museum of Cycladic Art
Easter gifts at the Museum of Cycladic Art shop include a wooden pony, 46€. Photo: Paris Tavitian/ Museum of Cycladic Art
Easter gifts at the Museum of Cycladic Art shop include decorative ceramic flowers in various colors, 15€. Photo: Paris Tavitian/ Museum of Cycladic Art
Easter gifts at the Museum of Cycladic Art shop include ceramic flowers, 15€. Photo: Paris Tavitian/ Museum of Cycladic Art
Easter gifts at the Museum of Cycladic Art shop include ceramic flower table decoration in various colors, 15€. Photo: Paris Tavitian/ Museum of Cycladic Art
Easter gifts at the Museum of Cycladic Art shop include rattles inspired by the Museum’s collection, 70€. Photo: Paris Tavitian/ Museum of Cycladic Art
Easter gifts at the Museum of Cycladic Art shop include books, such as The Game in Ancient Greece, 10€. Photo: Paris Tavitian/ Museum of Cycladic Art
Easter gifts at the Museum of Cycladic Art shop include candles featuring a marble egg decoration, 20€. Photo: Paris Tavitian/ Museum of Cycladic Art
Cycladic Figurine Candles, 20€. Photo: Paris Tavitian/ Museum of Cycladic Art
Easter gifts at the Museum of Cycladic Art shop include children’s candles, lambades, inspired by the Museum’s collection, 12€. Photo: Paris Tavitian/ Museum of Cycladic Art

More information is available online: https://cycladic.gr/.

Follow on social media-

Facebook.com/CycladicArtMuseum
Instagram: @Cycladic_museum

LinkedIn: The Museum of Cycladic Art

 

The National Herald

