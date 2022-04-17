x

April 17, 2022

Food

Easter Bunny Cake and Cookie Cutouts for Dessert

April 17, 2022
By Eleni Sakellis
vera-davidova-cookies-unsplash
Cookie cutouts. Photo by Vera Davidova, via Unsplash

The traditional Greek Easter feast highlights the classics, including magiritsa, red-dyed Easter eggs, various cheese pies, and, of course, the centerpiece, roasted lamb. After the meal, dessert usually includes homemade koulourakia, the Easter cookies shaped into twists and baked until golden brown, cakes, and sweets with syrup like baklava and galaktoboureko. A bunny cake is made easy with Wilton’s charming bunny cake pan, available online and in retail stores. For festive sugar cookie cutouts, try the new Wilton Metal Spring Butterfly and Flower Cookie Cutter Set and the Wilton Easter Cookie Cutter Tub, 18-Count Set, with adorable spring and Easter-themed shapes including a bunny face, egg, butterfly, watering can, chick, umbrella, floppy ear bunny, carrot, flower, lamb, basket, bunny, daisy, hopping bunny, sun, cross, tulip, and jelly bean. These cutters will also bring a slice of spring to bread, brownies, and fondant. More information is available online: https://www.wilton.com/shop-easter/.

 

Bunny Cake

The bunny cake pan by Wilton makes festive cakes easy. Photo: Courtesy of Wilton

For the cake:

3 1/2 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

3/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 1/3 cups orange juice

2 tablespoons grated orange zest

1/2 cup orange liqueur or Metaxa

 

For the decoration:

Icing or buttercream frosting

Candy and/or sprinkles such as Wilton Bright Pastel Rainbow Easter Egg and Jimmies Sprinkle

 

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and lightly flour the bunny cake pan, set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the olive, eggs, orange juice, orange zest, and liqueur. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir until just combined.

Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and bake in the preheated 350-degree oven for about an hour or until the cake is golden brown and a skewer, cake tester, or toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool for 15 minutes on a wire rack before removing from the cake pan. Loosen edges with a knife and invert onto wire rack to cool completely before transferring to a cake plate.

After the cake has cooled completely, frost the cake and decorate with candy or sprinkles such as Wilton Bright Pastel Rainbow Easter Egg and Jimmies Sprinkles.

 

Easter Sugar Cookie Cutouts

For the dough:

4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 tablespoon brandy

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

 

For decorating:

Wilton ready-to-use Cookie Icing in a variety of colors

Wilton Bright Pastel Rainbow Easter Egg and Jimmies Sprinkles

 

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt, set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat the butter with the sugar until light and creamy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition, the brandy, and the vanilla extract. Mix until well combined. With the mixer on slow speed, add the flour mixture and mix until just combined. Divide the dough in half, shape into two disks, cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate about 30 minutes to one hour. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. After chilling the dough, roll it out to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut out shapes and place on a parchment-lined baking sheets. Re-roll the leftover dough and continue cutting out shapes. If the dough gets too warm to handle, refrigerate again until firm enough to roll out. Bake in the preheated oven until lightly golden, about 10-12 minutes, rotating the baking sheets about halfway through the baking process. Transfer the baking sheets to wire racks to cool completely. Decorate the cooled cookies with icing and sprinkles, as preferred.

