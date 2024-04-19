x

April 19, 2024

‘Easter Basket’ and ‘Godparents Basket’ To Be Put into Effect Next Week

April 18, 2024
By Athens News Agency
ΚΑΛΑΘΙ-ΝΟΝΩΝ
Godparents Basket. (SOTIRIS DIMITROPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The special ‘Easter Basket,’ which offers traditional Easter foods at lower or unchanged prices, will come into effect from April 24 to May 4. Additionally, from April 22 to May 4 the ‘Basket of Godparents’ will also come into effect.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Development, the ‘Easter Basket’ extends the ‘Household Basket’ by adding four new food categories, thus providing an additional option for consumers.

Minister of Development Kostas Skrekas stated: “We actively support households to ensure that every family table is fully stocked with essential goods at low prices. Initiatives such as the ‘Easter Basket’ enhance competition among food businesses, benefiting consumers. Through the ‘Basket of Godparents,’ we provide support to godparents and parents, allowing them to purchase quality toys at affordable prices and bring joy to all children during these festive days. Assistance and relief for all citizens, especially the most vulnerable, are priorities for the government and the Ministry of Development.”

