March 10, 2023

Earthquake, Train Tragedy See Greece, Turkey Want to Talk Again

March 10, 2023
By The National Herald
Greece Turkey Earthquake
FILE - In this photo provided by the Greek Foreign Ministry, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, in Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The visit was part of a new round of so-called "earthquake diplomacy" between the two uneasy allies, whose relations have often been frosty, if not downright hostile. (Greek Foreign Ministry via AP)

ATHENS – Greece’s aid to Turkey after a deadly earthquake – and Turkish sympathies for the victims of a head-on train collision in Greece – have brought a rapprochement and easing of tensions between them.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar agreed with Greece’s Defense Minister , Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, to develop an agenda based on “good neighbourly relations between the two countries,” said Middle East Monitor.

The agreement came during a call between them during which Panagiotopoulos expressed his government’s condolences to Turkiye following February’s devastating earthquakes and Akar did for the 57 victims of the Greek crash between a passenger and cargo train on the same line.

The officials were reported to have also discussed developing an agenda based on “good neighborly relations between Turkey and Greece,” with the twin tragedies seeing Turkey back off provocations that had brought the countries at times to a near-conflict point.

It’s uncertain how long that will last with both Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan facing upcoming election challenges and also trying to cater to voters moods.

There wasn’t any indication either whether there would be a resumption of talks around so-called confidence building measures (CBMs) that have repeatedly resulted in no confidence from either side after dozens of tries.

Until the earthquake and train crash, Erdogan had warned of an invasion of Greece over his rejected demands that Greek troops be taken off Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast.

He also said it would be a cause for war if Greece doubled its maritime boundaries in those seas to 12 miles, which would further isolate Turkish interests in those waters as Turkey has been promoting a “TurkAegean” tourism program.

