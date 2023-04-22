Earthquake 4.5 on Richter Scale Jolts Evia on Saturday Morning

Society

ATHENS – An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale registered at 11:38 on Saturday morning on Evia Island.

The quake had a focal depth of 5km and its epicenter was 6km southeast of Evia’s Zarakes area, according to the National Observatory of Athens Geodynamic Institute.

It was reportedly felt across Athens and the broader region.

No injuries or damages have been reported so far.