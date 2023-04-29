Earlier Start Time for NY’s Greek Independence Parade on Fifth Avenue, 1 PM

Community

The Evzones marching on 5th Avenue in the Greek Independence Parade in New York on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

NEW YORK – The Parade Committee of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York kindly informs the public that the Greek Independence Parade will take place – rain or shine – οn Sunday, April 30, on Fifth Avenue, but with an earlier start time, 1 PM, instead of 1:30 PM.

The decision to start the parade a half hour earlier was announced on Saturday, April 29, since the forecast is for inclement weather conditions later in the afternoon on Sunday.

It is noted that everyone’s presence is essential for the success of the Greek Independence Anniversary Celebration.

The Greek Independence Parade belongs to all of us!