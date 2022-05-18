x

May 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Society

Eagles of Death Metal Members Testify about Bataclan Attack

May 18, 2022
By Associated Press
France Paris Attacks Trial
Eagles of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes, center, and guitarist Eden Galindo, center right, answer reporters outside the special court room, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS — Members of the Californian rock band Eagles of Death Metal provided emotional testimony Tuesday about the night Islamic State group extremists stormed their Bataclan theater concert, killing scores of people in France’s worst attack in generations.

Singer Jesse Hughes and guitarist Eden Galindo — both civil parties to the case being heard by a Paris court — are among the survivors and witnesses of the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks. They told the court that the attacks upended their lives forever.

Galindo, 52, recalled escaping through a side door, unaware whether the gunmen were chasing them, and ending up in a police station “with others there covered in blood.”

The guitarist said he thinks of the victims’ families and prays for them every day, adding that, since the dark moment, “I live a different life. I’ll never be the same.”

Hughes, 49, was visibly emotional, saying that upon hearing the gunfire in the concert hall, he “knew death was upon us.” He said they “ran for their lives” after “nearly 90 of my friends (the fans) were murdered in front of us.”

“The perpetrators tried to leave a legacy of terror,” he said. Then he finished by quoting former Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne: “You can’t kill rock n roll.”

The sole surviving member of the extremist team that attacked several targets in Paris on that night, Salah Abdeslam, is the key defendant. He has been defiant and contradictory in his testimony, but he broke down in court last month, asked for forgiveness and expressed condolences for the victims.

All the other attackers blew themselves up or were killed by police.

Survivors and families of victims see the exceptional, monthslong trial as a crucial chance for justice and closure seven years after the attacks on the Bataclan, Paris cafes and the national stadium, which killed 130 people.

The trial began in September and is expected to wrap up next month.

 

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis and Harris Discuss Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East Issues

WASHINGTON - US Vice President Kamala Harris discussed current geopolitical developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Economy
Europe’s Push to Cut Russian Gas Faces a Race against Winter
Politics
Dendias meets with Blinken, Menendez in Washington

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mitsotakis Meets with Biden at the White House (Video)

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday, in the first day of an official two-day visit to the American capital.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings