April 10, 2023

e-Governance Minister: Apt Buildings to Get Subsidized for Fiber Optic Lines, ‘Smart’ Utilities Counters

April 10, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΣΧΕΔΙΟΥ ΨΗΦΙΑΚΗΣ ΣΤΡΑΤΗΓΙΚΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΔΗΜΟΥ ΑΘΗΝΑΙΩΝ(ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rempapis)

ATHENS – As of June, Greeks will be able to apply for a subsidy to turn their apartment building into a ‘smart’ one, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said in an interview on Sunday.

Speaking to ‘Eleftheros Typos’ newspaper, Pierrakakis said that the program Smart Readiness will upgrade telecommunications and the environment in Greece, and can benefit millions of citizens. “It relates to a subsidy to upgrade apartment buildings which do not have facilities for fiber optic lines,” he said. The subsidy would prepare a building for future installation of ‘smart’ public utility counters, such as for electricity or natural gas, and would collect data for the environmental impact of basic functions such as the elevator, along with providing high-speed internet.

“It is obvious that this upgrade will contribute to the overall growth of economic activity and environmental management throughout Greece,” the e-governance minister said.

