x

May 17, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

General News

Dynamis Transportation Hellas Launches in Athens

May 17, 2023
By The National Herald
Dynamis Transportation Hellas
The official launch of Dynamis Transportation Hellas, a full-service transportation company catering to tourists, business executives, and VIPs, was announced on May 17. Photo: Courtesy of Dynamis Transportation Hellas

ATHENS – Greek-Americans George Gigicos and Andrew Veniopoulos, along with their Greek partners, Aggelos Thodos and Michael Printzos, on May 17 announced the official launch of Dynamis Transportation Hellas, a full-service transportation company catering to tourists, business executives, and VIPs.

Based in Athens, the company offers customized meet and greet pickups and drop-offs at airports, hotels, train stations, ports, private residences and any other destination, as well as private tours in and around Athens and across Greece.

Co-Founder Andrew Veniopoulos stated: “Whether customers simply need to get to a meeting across town in comfort and style, want to take the children to the village to see where Yiayia grew up or desire a curated experience to a leading cultural site, Dynamis Transportation Hellas will exceed all expectations. We are seasoned and spoiled travelers ourselves and know exactly what customers expect.”

Co-Founder and Managing Director, Aggelos Thodos added: “With our fleet of new luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicles, our passengers will enjoy Wi-Fi, phone chargers, an iPad in every vehicle featuring information about Greece and its many treasures, and a host of other amenities, including Avaton bottled water from Mount Athos. Our easy and personalized online reservation system provides customers with a quick and easy booking process with no surprises.”

Co-Founder Michael Printzos mentioned: “The love and belief in Greece that George and Andrew possess mirror the sentiments of Aggelos and I about our homeland.  We all love this country and know that with the right partners, a trustworthy and dedicated team of employees, along with honest hard work and vision, anything is possible.”

On the water, Dynamis Transportation has partnered with Lions Bay Yachting to meet our customers’ water transportation and touring needs. With access to luxury yachts and a fleet of RIB boats, Dynamis Transportation can comfortably and safely take passengers to and from some of the world’s most beautiful and scenic islands, beaches, and harbors. Maria Nikolaou of Lions Bay Yachting commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Dynamis Transportation in providing everlasting memories and fun adventures to everyone traveling to Greece this summer.”

Finally, Co-Founder George Gigicos said, “I have spent a career handling transportation and logistics for Presidents, politicians, religious figures and other leaders all over the world. I am delighted to finally be able to use my experience in this arena with Dynamis Transportation. Greece is a special place with special people. We look forward to extending the Greek Philoxenia to all who visit, be it on vacation or business. The team and I are very happy that we were able to create well-paying jobs; and with the purchase of our fleet locally, contribute to the Greek economy. We look forward to making the lives of our employees, our customers and the communities in which we serve a little better. We all know, there is nothing better than being taken care of. This is the Dynamis Way!”

RELATED

General News
Greek Businessman Charged by United States for Conspiracy in Support of Russia

NEW YORK - Dr. Nikolaos ‘Nikos’ Bogonikolos, a Greek national, was arrested in Paris on May 9.

United States
Greek-American Cardiologist Dr. George Dangas to Be Honored
United States
SFGFF Wraps 20th Anniversary with 8 Days of Films, Awards Announced

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.