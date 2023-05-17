Dynamis Transportation Hellas Launches in Athens

General News

ATHENS – Greek-Americans George Gigicos and Andrew Veniopoulos, along with their Greek partners, Aggelos Thodos and Michael Printzos, on May 17 announced the official launch of Dynamis Transportation Hellas, a full-service transportation company catering to tourists, business executives, and VIPs.

Based in Athens, the company offers customized meet and greet pickups and drop-offs at airports, hotels, train stations, ports, private residences and any other destination, as well as private tours in and around Athens and across Greece.

Co-Founder Andrew Veniopoulos stated: “Whether customers simply need to get to a meeting across town in comfort and style, want to take the children to the village to see where Yiayia grew up or desire a curated experience to a leading cultural site, Dynamis Transportation Hellas will exceed all expectations. We are seasoned and spoiled travelers ourselves and know exactly what customers expect.”

Co-Founder and Managing Director, Aggelos Thodos added: “With our fleet of new luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicles, our passengers will enjoy Wi-Fi, phone chargers, an iPad in every vehicle featuring information about Greece and its many treasures, and a host of other amenities, including Avaton bottled water from Mount Athos. Our easy and personalized online reservation system provides customers with a quick and easy booking process with no surprises.”

Co-Founder Michael Printzos mentioned: “The love and belief in Greece that George and Andrew possess mirror the sentiments of Aggelos and I about our homeland. We all love this country and know that with the right partners, a trustworthy and dedicated team of employees, along with honest hard work and vision, anything is possible.”

On the water, Dynamis Transportation has partnered with Lions Bay Yachting to meet our customers’ water transportation and touring needs. With access to luxury yachts and a fleet of RIB boats, Dynamis Transportation can comfortably and safely take passengers to and from some of the world’s most beautiful and scenic islands, beaches, and harbors. Maria Nikolaou of Lions Bay Yachting commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Dynamis Transportation in providing everlasting memories and fun adventures to everyone traveling to Greece this summer.”

Finally, Co-Founder George Gigicos said, “I have spent a career handling transportation and logistics for Presidents, politicians, religious figures and other leaders all over the world. I am delighted to finally be able to use my experience in this arena with Dynamis Transportation. Greece is a special place with special people. We look forward to extending the Greek Philoxenia to all who visit, be it on vacation or business. The team and I are very happy that we were able to create well-paying jobs; and with the purchase of our fleet locally, contribute to the Greek economy. We look forward to making the lives of our employees, our customers and the communities in which we serve a little better. We all know, there is nothing better than being taken care of. This is the Dynamis Way!”