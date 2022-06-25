x

June 25, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 74ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Arts

Dynamic Ballet “Of Love and Rage” Inspired by Ancient Greek Novel

June 25, 2022
By Eleni Sakellis
Of Love and Rage - A-
A scene from Alexei Ratmansky’s Of Love and Rage. Photo: Gene Schiavone

NEW YORK – American Ballet Theatre (ABT) has returned to the Metropolitan Opera House for the first time in three years for its summer season, June 13-July 16. Of Love and Rage, choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky with music by Aram Khachaturian, arranged by Philip Feeney, and lighting by Duane Schuler, impressed the audience in its New York premiere on June 20 with eight performances through Saturday, June 25.

Set in ancient Greece, this thrilling new production is based on Chariton of Aphrodisias’ Callirhoe, one of the earliest novels ever written. Of Love and Rage weaves the epic tale of the legendary beauty Callirhoe, her lover Chaereas, and the daunting obstacles they navigate, including, a seemingly untimely death, pirates, some high-powered rivals for Callirhoe’s affections, and a war. Award-winning designer Jean-Marc Puissant creates a backdrop evoking Greek ruins and Mediterranean landscapes to frame the lovers’ fast-paced adventures.

The gifted ABT dancers dazzled in this emotionally charged story with Ratmansky’s wonderful choreography. The Greek inspiration was evident throughout the production, not only in the sets and costumes but also in a certain moments of the choreography as well. Beautiful and moving, this dynamic ballet is an action-packed adventure that will hopefully also be performed in Greece at some point in the near future.

Christine Shevchenko (Callirhoe) and Thomas Forster (Chaereas) in Alexei Ratmansky’s Of Love and Rage. Photo: Gene Schiavone.

The music, conducted by David LaMarche, was stirring and included the well-known Sabre Dance in the rousing battle scene. The music from Gayaneh, Khachaturian’s late 1930’s full-length ballet score, proved a perfect match for this dramatic story.

The scenes between Christine Shevchenko as Callirhoe and Thomas Forster as Chaereas in the June 23 performance this reviewer attended were beautifully performed from the beginning of love’s first blush to the final denouement, their emotional journey rang with an authenticity and power. Also impressive were the performances by the entire company, whose tremendous skill and dedication was clearly evident in each graceful movement as they worked seamlessly together to bring this ancient Greek story so vividly to life while also highlighting timeless themes of human nature in relation to our most volatile emotions.

The company received a standing ovation from the appreciative audience recognizing the true artistry they witnessed that evening. Everyone looked forward to the rest of ABT’s Summer Season.

Principal Dancers for the 2022 Metropolitan Opera House season include Joo Won Ahn, Aran Bell, Isabella Boylston, Skylar Brandt, Herman Cornejo, Thomas Forster, Gillian Murphy, Calvin Royal III, Hee Seo, Christine Shevchenko, Cory Stearns, Devon Teuscher, Cassandra Trenary, and James Whiteside.

It should be noted that Of Love and Rage, Ratmansky’s 17th work for ABT, was given its World Premiere on March 5, 2020 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California.

More information about ABT and the 2022 Summer Season at the Metropolitan Opera House is available online: https://www.abt.org/.

RELATED

Arts
Ancient Home, Prayer Room Open at Rome’s Baths of Caracalla

ROME — One the most spectacular examples of ancient Roman baths, the Baths of Caracalla, has become more spectacular.

Arts
In Τοuch – New Program Increases Accessibility at the Museum of Cycladic Art
Arts
James Rado, Who Co-Created Groundbreaking “Hair,” Dies at 90

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…to Alonnisos, a TNH Documentary

O oceanic you sing and sail White on your body and yellow on your chimeneas For you're tired of the filthy waters of the harbors You who loved the distant Sporades You who lifted the tallest flags You who sail clear through the most dangerous caves Hail to you who let yourself be charmed by the sirens Hail to you for never having been afraid of the Symplegades (Andreas Empeirikos)   What traveler has not been fascinated by the Greek islands, drawn by the Sirens’ song of a traveler’s dreams? TNH and our video show ‘Mission’ marked the change of the season by transporting viewers into the heart of summer.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings