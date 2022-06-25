Dynamic Ballet “Of Love and Rage” Inspired by Ancient Greek Novel

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald, starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription
A scene from Alexei Ratmansky’s Of Love and Rage. Photo: Gene Schiavone
NEW YORK – American Ballet Theatre (ABT) has returned to the Metropolitan Opera House for the first time in three years for its summer season, June 13-July 16. Of Love and Rage, choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky with music by Aram Khachaturian, arranged by Philip Feeney, and lighting by Duane Schuler, impressed the audience in its New York premiere on June 20 with eight performances through Saturday, June 25.
Set in ancient Greece, this thrilling new production is based on Chariton of Aphrodisias’ Callirhoe, one of the earliest novels ever written. Of Love and Rage weaves the epic tale of the legendary beauty Callirhoe, her lover Chaereas, and the daunting obstacles they navigate, including, a seemingly untimely death, pirates, some high-powered rivals for Callirhoe’s affections, and a war. Award-winning designer Jean-Marc Puissant creates a backdrop evoking Greek ruins and Mediterranean landscapes to frame the lovers’ fast-paced adventures.
The gifted ABT dancers dazzled in this emotionally charged story with Ratmansky’s wonderful choreography. The Greek inspiration was evident throughout the production, not only in the sets and costumes but also in a certain moments of the choreography as well. Beautiful and moving, this dynamic ballet is an action-packed adventure that will hopefully also be performed in Greece at some point in the near future.
The music, conducted by David LaMarche, was stirring and included the well-known Sabre Dance in the rousing battle scene. The music from Gayaneh, Khachaturian’s late 1930’s full-length ballet score, proved a perfect match for this dramatic story.
The scenes between Christine Shevchenko as Callirhoe and Thomas Forster as Chaereas in the June 23 performance this reviewer attended were beautifully performed from the beginning of love’s first blush to the final denouement, their emotional journey rang with an authenticity and power. Also impressive were the performances by the entire company, whose tremendous skill and dedication was clearly evident in each graceful movement as they worked seamlessly together to bring this ancient Greek story so vividly to life while also highlighting timeless themes of human nature in relation to our most volatile emotions.
The company received a standing ovation from the appreciative audience recognizing the true artistry they witnessed that evening. Everyone looked forward to the rest of ABT’s Summer Season.
Principal Dancers for the 2022 Metropolitan Opera House season include Joo Won Ahn, Aran Bell, Isabella Boylston, Skylar Brandt, Herman Cornejo, Thomas Forster, Gillian Murphy, Calvin Royal III, Hee Seo, Christine Shevchenko, Cory Stearns, Devon Teuscher, Cassandra Trenary, and James Whiteside.
It should be noted that Of Love and Rage, Ratmansky’s 17th work for ABT, was given its World Premiere on March 5, 2020 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California.
More information about ABT and the 2022 Summer Season at the Metropolitan Opera House is available online: https://www.abt.org/.
PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.
O oceanic you sing and sail
White on your body and yellow on your chimeneas
For you're tired of the filthy waters of the harbors
You who loved the distant Sporades
You who lifted the tallest flags
You who sail clear through the most dangerous caves
Hail to you who let yourself be charmed by the sirens
Hail to you for never having been afraid of the Symplegades
(Andreas Empeirikos)
What traveler has not been fascinated by the Greek islands, drawn by the Sirens’ song of a traveler’s dreams?
TNH and our video show ‘Mission’ marked the change of the season by transporting viewers into the heart of summer.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In