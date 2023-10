Worldwide

GJIROKASTER – A court of first instance in Durres rejected a request on Tuesday by detained ethnic Greek Fredi Beleri to be provided leave to be sworn in as mayor-elect of Himare.

The prosecutor said the court did not have the jurisdiction to try the case. The presiding judge accepted the proposal, referring the case to a higher court.

Beleri, who has been held a few days before mayoral elections in May, is accused of voter bribery, which he denies. He will be remanded in custody to attend his trial on bribery before a special court on Thursday.

(ANA-MPA/P. Barkas)