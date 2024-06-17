During Greece’s Heat Wave, Tourists Dying, Disappearing on Islands

Society

CORFU – The death toll of tourists on Greek islands reached three with the discovery of the body of a missing American on a beach on a small island, Mathraki, off the popular island of Corfu, and four others still not found on other islands.

The man’s name was not given, although it was said he was from Long Island and reports said he was last seen at a cafe with two female British tourists who had since left, unlike British TV doctor Michael Mosley and retired Los Angeles Deputy Sheriff Albert Calibet, who had gone on hikes alone during a brutal heat wave.

Mosley, a BBC presenter known for pushing intermittent fasting, was found in rocks on the island of Symi about 100 meters from reaching a resort after he set off on a hike without a cell phone.

Calibet’s body was found on the island of Amorgos, also in the Cyclades, known for rocky locations with few trees, adding to the effect of the sun on people walking or hiking, even for those physically fit, health experts said.

A 74-year-old Dutch tourist was found by a fire department drone on Samos, lying face down in a ravine about 300 meters (330 yards) from the spot where he was last observed, walking with difficulty in the blistering heat.

Searches were also underway for four other tourists who have gone missing across Greece amid temperatures that hit 113 degrees in some parts of the country but people still setting out on walking expeditions, often unequipped.

“The problem of missing hikers is not new, we have it every year,” said Constantina Dimoglidou, a police spokeswoman. “But this year, it seems more people became disoriented during the heatwave,” she said, the New York Times reported.

An Israeli couple in the area of Vytina in the Peloponnese peninsula was also missing, authorities said, the incidents leading to complaints that tourists aren’t being properly advised or warned about hiking in some areas.

On Mathraki, Deputy Mayor Spyros Argyros said the missing American on the tiny island that has only a few dozen inhabitants year-round was found on a beach near a port on the western side.

“He was found in the surf on the beach at a spot which had already been searched, so it seems he was washed out of the sea in the past 24 hours,” Argyros said of the disappearance and hunt for him, with officials coming from Corfu to assist.

THE PATHS TAKEN

He said the British women dropped him off at his rented home in their car, and a friend called police after finding the door of the home open, with the lights and air-conditioning on. The body was taken to Corfu for an autopsy.

Calibet, the retired police officer, had been visiting Amorgos for years and knew its hiking routes well, according to local officials, who believe he might have opted for a more challenging course. The trek he told friends he planned to take was a 12-mile trail south to Katapola, an established route for walkers, the Times said.

“He had walked that route many times,” said Deputy Mayor Calliope Despotidi. “He may have chosen to take a tougher route, and perhaps overestimated his capabilities. The heat has been intense.”

A few hours after setting off from the village of Aegiali in the island’s north, he stopped at a convenience store to buy water and other provisions, she said, adding that, “after that, there was no trace of him.” She said helicopters, drones and coast guard vessels had looked for him.

On Samos, where the Dutch tourist was found, Dimitris Kalaitzis, a member of the local chapter of the Hellenic Rescue Team, said the route the man took for his hike was “arduous,” and too testing in the heat.

The man had only a small bottle of water and had switched off his cell phone while walking, his wife said, no explanation given why he would attempt such a difficult walk in such heat at his age, and alone.

Sikinos Mayor Vassilis Marakis, told Greek television that a search for the two missing French women on an island with a population of 253, near Mykonos, began on June 14 but produced nothing.

“They went out for a walk yesterday in the heat,” he said, “and now we can’t find them,” said Marakis, who joined the search himself and said one woman had her cell phone turned off and the other didn’t have hers with her.

Before apparently turning off her phone, one of the women sent a text message to the owner of the room where she was staying at 8:24 a.m. June 14, saying: “I’ve fallen. I don’t feel well,” Marakis said.

On June 14, an 80-year-old Belgian man who had been walking with a group died near the ancient site of Lato in eastern Crete, according to the police spokeswoman and two other tourists, a 70-year-old Frenchwoman and a Dutch man, also 70 — also died hiking on the island, said the police spokeswoman Dimoglidou.