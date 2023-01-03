x

January 3, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 49ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Politics

During COVID Surge, China Reaches Out to Greece for Tourists, Deals

January 3, 2023
By The National Herald
Chinese Ambassador to Greece Xiao Junzheng
Chinese Ambassador to Greece Xiao Junzheng. (Photo via Facebook/Chinese Ambassador to Greece Xiao Junzheng)

ATHENS – The bodies are piling up so fast in China during a reemergence of COVID-19 that crematoriums can’t keep up with the disposal but China is still hoping to persuade Greeks to come while seeking other deals with Greece.

China’s Ambassador to Greece Xiao Junzheng said cooperation between Greece and China was developing a strong momentum as his country was opening to travelers again, said Greece’s state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency ANA-MPA.

Junzheng referred to its cooperation with Greece in a post-COVID era era which includes joint actions in areas such as tourism, education and trade, the sited noted –  as the pandemic is ongoing in China while waning in Greece.

Referring to travel and China’s decision to ease COVID restrictions, he said “the burden” of pandemic response had now shifted from prevention and control to medical care so that “we maintain a line of defense in protecting health and preventing serious illness.”

He added that, “In order to make the movement of Chinese and foreigners more convenient, safe, orderly and efficient, the Chinese government has specially formulated a temporary plan of measures,” beginning Jan. 8.

Greece’s New Democracy lifted health measures in 2022 in a bid to get tourists, resulting in a near-record said and the government said they wouldn’t be imposed on Chinese visitors despite the risk.

China blasted testing requirements on passengers from China and threatening countermeasures against countries involved based on reciprocity.

“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the COVID measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity,” she also added.

Junzheng said the operating income of Piraeus port run and majority-owned by Chinese company COSCO is expected to reach 145.8 million euros ($153.65 million,) recording an annual increase of 28.02 percent.

He also referred to a joint action plan for the 2022-2024 period signed earlier this year between the two countries under which Greece and China agreed to work together on enhancing tourist flows, targeted promotional activities, the development of alternative forms of tourism and boosting tourism-related investments, said said GTP Headlines.

Junzheng announced that a new direct flight from Shanghai to Athens was inaugurated on Dec, 22, 2022, the route being operated by Air China to Athens International Airport.

RELATED

Politics
In Brazil, Tsipras Backs New President, Meets Latin American Allies

ATHENS - His party rebranded itself as Progressive instead of Radical, but Greece's major opposition SYRIZA leader and former Premier Alexis Tsipras is staying close to his leftist ideals, even traveling to Brazil for the swearing-in ceremony of new President  Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Politics
Citing Woes, Greece’s Communist Leader Rips Ruling Class Foes
Society
Greece: Baby’s Body Found in Dam; Mother Arrested

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

65,000 View Benedict XVI’s Body Lying in State at Vatican (Video)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St.

ATHENS - The bodies are piling up so fast in China during a reemergence of COVID-19 that crematoriums can't keep up with the disposal but China is still hoping to persuade Greeks to come while seeking other deals with Greece.

ATHENS - His party rebranded itself as Progressive instead of Radical, but Greece's major opposition SYRIZA leader and former Premier Alexis Tsipras is staying close to his leftist ideals, even traveling to Brazil for the swearing-in ceremony of new President  Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

ATHENS - Greece's KKE Communist party – which got 5.

THESSALONIKI, Greece — A woman has been arrested in northern Greece after her 11-month-old daughter was found dead in an irrigation dam, police said Monday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.