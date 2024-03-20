x

March 20, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Economy

During Country’s Recovery, Bank of Greece Tempers Growth Estimates

March 20, 2024
By TNH Staff
FILE - A man walks outside the headquarters of the Bank of Greece, in central Athens, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE - A man walks outside the headquarters of the Bank of Greece, in central Athens, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – While Greece has rebounded from a 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis that saw banks needing to be bailed out – now raking in profits – The Bank of Greece is being more cautious in its estimate of continued growth.

The economy grew 5.9% in 2023 on the bank of record tourism that brought in more than €20 billion ($21.73 billion), and there was optimism for 2024 to be a good year, although not as robust.

The bank said it had lowered its forecast for this year’s growth to 2.3% from 2.5% and is fully aligned with the latest estimates of the European Commission, against the government’s rosier estimate of 2.9%.

Greeks have shown in surveys that their priority is the economy, especially over high food prices, and that other issues – even scandals – don’t matter as much as their wallets and pocketbooks, the New Democracy government pushing growth.

The bank’s downgrade was the second since December 2023 and in a report said that investments and private consumption will be the driving forces while expecting marginally negative contribution from abroad.

There was also concern about the effect of Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine on a number of markets and in the Middle East, where Israel went into the Gaza Strip in a hunt for Hamas terrorists who killed 1200 Israelis in raids.

The bank also expects a lower-than-expected rate of absorption and use of the structural funds of the Recovery Fund and the European Union, and possible delays it feared would hamper productivity and business competitive events.

Another worry was whether 2024 would see extreme weather events such as the 2023 deadly wildfires and floods that wiped out some 25% of the agricultural heartland of Thessaly, parts of which are still underwater.

The bank said other keys were controlling inflation, accelerating investment – with the help of EU funds – potential labor market shortages, energy security, fiscal sustainability, managing bad loans, keeping primary surpluses, competitiveness and promoting innovation, education and knowledge capital.

RELATED

Economy
Artificial Intelligence Now Seen Key Player for Greece’s Shipping Sector

ATHENS - With Artificial Intelligence (AI) seemingly poised to take over jobs and influence numerous industries, it is also seen as playing a significant role in Greece's world-leading shipping sector and the oligarchs who manage it.

Economy
Low-Paid Greeks Finally Got Raises in 2023, Construction Workers Lead Way
Economy
Moody’s Puts Greece Just One Notch Below Investment Grade Status

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Cease-Fire Talks with Israel and Hamas Expected to Restart

CAIRO  — Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

ATHENS - With Artificial Intelligence (AI) seemingly poised to take over jobs and influence numerous industries, it is also seen as playing a significant role in Greece's world-leading shipping sector and the oligarchs who manage it.

ATHENS - Marriott International, in collaboration with the Greek conglomerate Vasilakis, has announced an agreement to launch its brand in Greece with the JW Marriott Crete Resort & Spa, expected to open in 2025.

ATHENS - Among the lowest-paid workers in the European Union and European Economic Area (EEA), with an average income of €24,371.

ATHENS - After other top financial ratings agencies granted Greece Investment Grade status, marking a remarkable turnaround from the 2010-2018 financial crisis and three international bailouts, Moody’s maintained the country’s credit rating at Ba1, with a stable outlook.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.