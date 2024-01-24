x

January 24, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

General News

Prosecutors Show Shirt, Bra, Zip Ties They Say Link Defendant to Jennifer Dulos’ Disappearance

January 24, 2024
By Associated Press
Missing Mother
Connecticut State Police Sgt. Kevin Duggan points to a blood-like stain on a women's long-sleeve shirt seized from a trash can on Albany Avenue in Hartford as he testifies on day eight of Michelle Troconis' criminal trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Troconis is on trial for charges related to the disappearance and death of New Canaan resident Jennifer Dulos. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

Prosecutors in Connecticut’s infamous “Gone Mom” case presented evidence Tuesday that they say links defendant Michelle Troconis to the 2019 disappearance of her boyfriend’s estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.

The evidence included what appeared to be a blood-soaked shirt and bra, as well as zip ties, gloves, plastic ponchos, a box cutter and other things with what State Police Sgt. Kevin Duggan testified was a “blood-like” substance on them. The items were pulled from Hartford, Connecticut, trash receptacles where, according to prosecutors, surveillance video shows Troconis sitting in a vehicle with boyfriend Fotis Dulos as he tossed trash into the same bins shortly after Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

Troconis, 49, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. She’s accused of helping Fotis Dulos cover up the killing of his wife, whose body has never been found.

Michelle Troconis appears in court on day seven of her criminal trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn., Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Troconis is on trial for charges related to the disappearance and death of New Canaan resident Jennifer Dulos. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

Police believe Fotis Dulos killed Jennifer Dulos in the garage of her home in New Canaan, Connecticut, after she dropped their children off at school in May 2019 and then cleaned up the crime scene.

Troconis, who is not seen handling the trash in any of the videos, has pleaded not guilty and denied any involvement.

“Nothing that was in those bags will be shown to have had anything to do with Michelle Troconis or that she knew what was in any of those bags,” Jon Schoenhorn, Troconis’ lawyer, told reporters outside of the courthouse.

Jennifer Dulos’ family and friends said seeing the evidence in court was “brutal but also crucial,” according to a statement released by her friend Carrie Luft in the evening. They hope the trial provides answers and accountability for her killing.

Connecticut State Police Sgt. Kevin Duggan shows a blood-like stain found on a zip tie seized from a trash can on Albany Avenue in Hartford as he testifies on day eight of Michelle Troconis’ criminal trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Troconis is on trial for charges related to the disappearance and death of New Canaan resident Jennifer Dulos. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

“Witnessing Jennifer’s blood-soaked clothing, knowing that was the shirt, the bra, she wore on the last day of her life, made us imagine, again, what she must have endured on May 24, 2019,” the statement said. “She died a tragic death, and her loss is felt beyond what words can express.”

The case drew widespread attention and became the subject of the made-for-TV movie “Gone Mom.” Jennifer Dulos, 50, was declared legally dead in October. She was a member of a wealthy New York family whose father, the late Hilliard Farber, founded a brokerage firm. She also was a niece by marriage of fashion designer Liz Claiborne.

Fotis Dulos, a luxury home builder originally from Greece, died by suicide in January 2020 after being charged with his wife’s murder.

According to Troconis’ arrest warrant, DNA from Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos was found on items in the trash from Hartford, and Troconis’ DNA was found on some of the trash bags. That evidence is expected to come later in the trial.

A bra containing blood-like stains seized from a trash can on Albany Avenue in Hartford is presented as evidence on day eight of Michelle Troconis’ criminal trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Troconis is on trial for charges related to the disappearance and death of New Canaan resident Jennifer Dulos. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

The surveillance videos from Hartford, which is about 75 miles (121 kilometers) from Jennifer Dulos’ home, were recorded the evening she disappeared but not discovered for six days. Police have said they believe some evidence may have been lost because much of the trash in that area was picked up during that week.

Video also showed Fotis Dulos placing near a building what police say resembled a vehicle cargo mat missing from his wife’s abandoned SUV and dropping an envelope down a sewer drain. Prosecutors on Monday showed jurors what they said were altered license plates found in an envelope in the sewer drain.

More video evidence was presented Tuesday afternoon from cameras on buses and other surveillance cameras showing Fotis Dulos’ vehicle traveling around the Hartford area.

A box cutter with a broken razorblade edge containing a blood-like stain seized from a trash can on Albany Avenue in Hartford is presented as evidence on day eight of Michelle Troconis’ criminal trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Troconis is on trial for charges related to the disappearance and death of New Canaan resident Jennifer Dulos. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

At the time she vanished, Jennifer and Fotis Dulos were going through a contentious divorce and child custody proceedings that had limited his time with their children. Jennifer Dulos had moved out of the family home in Farmington, Connecticut, and Fotis Dulos was living there with Troconis and her daughter.


By PAT EATON-ROBB Associated Press

A glove containing a blood-like stain seized from a trash can on Albany Avenue in Hartford is presented as evidence on day eight of Michelle Troconis’ criminal trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Troconis is on trial for charges related to the disappearance and death of New Canaan resident Jennifer Dulos. (Tyler Sizemor/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)
Krista O’Reilly, a crime analyst with the Hartford Police Department, testifies on day eight of Michelle Troconis’ criminal trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Troconis is on trial for charges related to the disappearance and death of New Canaan resident Jennifer Dulos. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

RELATED

General News
DOP Mourns the Passing of Past Grand President Becky Angelos Demeris

HOUSTON, TX – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) was saddened to learn of the passing of Sister Becky Angelos Demeris of Houston, Texas.

Politics
Lt. Gov. Kounalakis: Here in California, Reproductive Freedom Is a Constitutional Right
Culture
Submit Your Film and Your Project to the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Shooting Down a Military Transport Plane, Killing 65 Ukrainian POWs Aboard

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday accused Ukrainian forces of shooting down a military transport plane, killing all 74 people aboard, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war being swapped.

NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Sen.

HOUSTON, TX – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) was saddened to learn of the passing of Sister Becky Angelos Demeris of Houston, Texas.

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — At least four people have been hospitalized after Cypriot police rescued 60 Syrian migrants found aboard a rickety wooden boat some 55 kilometers (34 miles) off the island nation’s southeastern tip, authorities said Wednesday.

ROME (AP) — Italy’s lower chamber of parliament on Wednesday approved a novel government deal with Albania to house migrants during the processing of their asylum requests, a cornerstone of Premier Giorgia Meloni’s efforts to share the migration burden with the rest of Europe.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.