November 21, 2023

Culture

Dukakis Impresses the Audience in Kambanellis’ The Eulogy

November 21, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
Actor Michael Dukakis The Eulogy IMG_8430
Actor Michael Dukakis in The Eulogy by Iakovos Kambanellis. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center (GCC) in Astoria presented the dark comedy The Eulogy by Iakovos Kambanellis, directed by Tatiana Skanatovits, and starring actor Michael Dukakis who impressed the audience with his comedic skills and timing during the limited run in November.

In the play, an elderly writer, returning from the funeral of an acclaimed colleague and anxious for fame, even if only after his death, calls a fellow writer and tries to convince him they should write each other’s eulogies.

Playwright Iakovos Kambanellis, the late “patriarch of the modern Greek theater,” wrote this charming, dark comedy about a fictional Greek writer hatching a plot for post-mortem fame. Kambanellis draws the audience along on this humorous journey with his powerful and playful use of language, proving cleverly that the equation tragedy plus time equals comedy is true.

Michael Dukakis, an actor and writer with extensive training and work experience in Los Angeles, London, and Greece, portrays a character much older than himself in The Eulogy and manages, through his strong stage presence and command of physical comedy, to bring this curmudgeonly fictional writer and his world to life. Dukakis’ attention to detail in movement and voice creates an authenticity that allows Kambanellis’ comedy to shine.

Actor Michael Dukakis taking his bows after his performance in The Eulogy by Iakovos Kambanellis. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

As noted in his biography, Dukakis is also a screenwriter and his screenplays, ‘To The Moon’, ‘Punish Me’, and ‘Ithaca’, are on the film festival circuit, receiving awards and recognition all over the world. He graduated from the Greek Art Theater ‘Karolos Koun’ and the National Youth Theater of Great Britain. He holds a BFA from the University of Ioannina and a screenwriting certificate from UCLA.

Tatiana Skanatovits is an actress and director born and raised in Athens. She graduated from the Costas Kazakos Drama School with musical (piano and lyrical singing at the National and Contemporary Conservatory) and literary studies (French literature at Sorbonne Paris IV). She has over 20 years of theatrical experience acting and directing.

At the November 18 performance, GCC President Iraklis Kremmidas gave the welcoming remarks, noting that the GCC will be celebrating its 50th anniversary and is preparing a series of performances in honor of that milestone. He thanked everyone for attending and wished everyone the best for the holiday season, and above all else health.

Following the performance, Dukakis received a warm, extended round of applause and addressed the audience, thanking them and the GCC, its staff and leadership, members and everyone who supports the GCC and its efforts for past 50 years. He also thanked the crew behind the scenes at the GCC and in Greece, pointing out that he lives in Los Angeles so it was easy for him to travel but the production team in Greece could not make it. Dukakis also expressed gratitude to the Consulate General of Greece in New York for its support and all the members of the local Greek media, including The National Herald. He dedicated the performance to the memory of his teacher and friend Olympia Dukakis, having rehearsed the play with her a few years ago with her before she passed away two years ago.

He added that there are plans to continue to export contemporary Greek culture and to tour with this play wherever Greeks live. Dukakis also thanked an anonymous benefactor who enjoyed the show so much that he donated tickets for educators, students, and others to see the play for free.

After the show, Dukakis changed out of his costume and joined a casual reception with audience members who congratulate him and wished him all the best in his upcoming projects. Many expressed their appreciation and looked forward to seeing his next show.

A trailer for the play is available online: https://tinyurl.com/2ex2599e.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

