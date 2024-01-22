x

January 22, 2024

Due to Flu, Greek PM Mitsotakis’ Trip to USA is Cancelled

January 22, 2024
By The National Herald
Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ plans to visit the United States this week are being turned upside down due to his having contracted the A H1N1 flu, which was officially confirmed by Government Spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis. This week’s scheduled trip of Greek PM has been cancelled, according to sources of The National Herald.

The Prime Minister had been scheduled to visit the United States on Wednesday for meetings with potential investors and contacts with the Greek-American community. “After returning from Davos, the Prime Minister was diagnosed positive for A H1N1 flu. His visit to the United States has become doubtful to unlikely.” Marinakis explained, however, that Mitsotakis “will participate via teleconference in any events he can.”

The Government Spokesman added that “the ministerial council meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, but if it is not feasible, it will be postponed. It will be reassessed based on the course of the flu. If the Prime Minister cannot attend, it will be postponed – but only for a few days.”

